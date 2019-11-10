With Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals on the horizon, now is an excellent time to snag this year's stocking stuffers on the cheap. So we've rounded up our list of the best cheap tech gifts under $20, with products that run the gamut from a wireless mouse to a Nintendo Switch controller.

As much as we love wireless earbuds , it's nice to have a pair of wired buds that we can count on for long trips or emergencies. Despite being supercheap (you can usually find them under $10), the Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds offer incredible audio quality that's both balanced and clear. They're available in multiple colors, and while they're not IPX-certified, we've used them countless times during our runs, and they even survived an accidental cycle in our laundry machine.

Tile has expanded its product line with multiple new Tile Mates. However, the Tile Sport remains one of our favorites. Just attach it to something you don't want to lose (i.e., house keys) and install the app on your phone, and the next time you misplace something, you'll be able to track your item down via the Tile app. This app will make the Tile Sport give off an audible alert when it's within a 200-foot range. The thumb-sized device is also 2x louder than its predecessor, and it helped one of our editors recover his stolen car .

Relive the '80s with the Micro Arcade Pac-Man. The credit card-sized player sports a tiny color screen and a D-pad that you can use to navigate Pac-Man through countless mazes. Gobble up ghosts, feast on energy pellets, and enjoy hours of gameplay without the need for a Wi-Fi connection or data plan.

Turn any device into a smart gadget with the TP-Link Mini Wi-Fi smart plug. After plugging into an electrical outlet, you connect the smart plug to your home Wi-Fi network. Any device you subsequently plug into the device can be controlled via the TP-Link app. Even better, the device is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant , so you can also use voice commands to control your smart home devices .

Jackery's candy-bar-shaped charger is a must for any gadget bag. It offers 6,000-mAh capacity, which means it can charge an iPhone 8 approximately 2.4 times, a Galaxy S8 1.6 times or an iPhone X 1.4 times. Its smooth, aluminum shell remains cool to the touch, and the battery features a built-in flashlight that can be used during emergencies.

The Roku voice remote breathes new life into your Roku device or Roku TV . Just sync this remote with your Roku player, and you can then use your voice to launch channels, search for programs, turn captions on/off, switch inputs and more. Even better, it has four programmable buttons that let you quickly launch your favorite channels. It's compatible with multiple models, from the Roku Express to the 2015 Roku 2.

Put an end to those Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift issues with the HoriPad wired Nintendo Switch controller. The wired controller features a detachable D-pad adapter, analog sticks, shoulder buttons and just about all the controls you need for gaming on your Switch. There is no rumble function, but it otherwise looks and feels like the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, but at a fraction of the cost.

Losing an earbud is every AirPod owner's worst nightmare. Well, now you can keep your AirPods in check with the Spigen AirPods Strap. The cable clamps onto each AirPod stem and then rests on the back of your neck while you're working out, running or just listening to music. So if an earbud happens to fall off, it'll remain dangling from your shoulder instead of flying off onto the ground.

This Anker wireless charger offers all the conveniences of wireless charging sans the high price. It provides 10-W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy phones, whereas iPhones get a boosted 5-W charge and can be recharged up to 10% faster than on other wireless chargers. The Qi-certified PowerWave can also charge your phone while it's in a case, so there's no need to remove the device every time you need to power up.

There are hundreds of wireless mice to choose from these days, but if you're looking for a no-frills option that performs well and looks good, you'll want the Logitech M187 Mini portable mouse. This wireless mouse offers lag-free performance and features a scroll wheel and three buttons. It comes with Logitech's nano USB receiver and is small enough that it can be stored in any tiny pocket. It's the perfect mouse when space is limited, but you don't want to sacrifice performance.