I've made a list of all the things more expensive than these $18 earbuds for Prime Day — like a movie ticket or a drink at a bar — and I'd much rather have these

If you're after a pair of buds and you don't want to spend loads of money, Prime Day might just have given you the perfect thing. The Soundcore P20i are a cheap pair of buds made even cheaper in the Prime Day sale.

The P20i are now just $18 after a $20 discount at Amazon, making them some of the cheapest buds I've ever seen. If you want something inexpensive, these are the earbuds for you.

Lowest Price! Soundcore by Anker P20i: was $39 now $18 at Amazon Look, don't go expecting anything earth-shattering from the P20i — they're 20 bucks. They sound fine, they're comfortable, and offer loads and loads of battery. What more could you want for less than a movie ticket?

The P20i are cheap. Like, cheap cheap. So I've made a list of things I didn't think would be more expensive to drive home just how little the P20i actually cost.

An Iced Flat White, an Iced Caramel Brulee Latte, and a Cappuccino from Starbucks — $20.85

A copy of Mario Kart DS — $38 at Amazon

An adult ticket to NYC zoo — $22.95

A cuppa joe from 11 Madison Park — $24

2 beers in LaGuardia — around $26

6.35 gallons of gas — $20

Still need some evidence that these are some of the cheapest buds around? Well, you could get nearly 20 of them for the same price as the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. You could buy a pair of these a month for the next year 12 and 5 months and only just have spent as much as you would on a pair of WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

Look, I can't sit here and tell you these are the best sounding, most comfortable buds I've ever worn. They're $20. I can tell you that you get something that's easily worth the price, and that you absolutely should pick a pair up if you're looking to get a new pair of buds and you don't want to spend loads of money.

Can you get better buds for more money? Of course you can. But this Prime Day deal makes affording portable music even easier, and that can only be a win in my book. They're solid buds at an incredible price — what more could you want?

