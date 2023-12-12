Best Walmart deals under $25 — 9 sales I’d shop now

Christmas is fast approaching, and there are precious few weekends left for holiday gift shopping. If that's not enough to light a fire under you, I've found something else that might: Walmart's offering some of our favorite tech products for under $25. Because after all, giving the perfect gift doesn't mean you need to break the bank.

It's all part of Walmart's huge holiday sale, which is seeing hundreds of deals on toys, kitchen appliances, 4K TVs, and everything in between. Here at Tom's Guide, we pride ourselves in our knack for shopping advice, which also means we know a thing or two about gift-giving. That made rounding up a collection of top-notch gifts under $25 a breeze.

Whether it's the latest gadget for the budding technophile, tools to help keep your house organized during the chaos of the holidays, or a treat for yourself in these busy times, this list features plenty of affordable gifts ideas that we'd be happy to receive ourselves.

See all the best gifts under $25 below. And for more ideas, be sure to check out our best tech gifts list.

Walmart deals under $25

TopVision Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was $99 now $23 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a solid pair of workout headphones for cheap, you can't do much better than these. TopVision's wireless headphones use bone conduction technology that doesn't block or cover your ears, so you can stay alert and aware of your surroundings while jamming out. Right now you can snag a pair from Walmart for just $23; that's a savings of $76 off their full retail price.

ETEPEHI 3-in-1 Charging Station: was $59 now $18 @ Walmart

This 3-in-1 charging station from ETEPEHI is an excellent way to keep your Apple devices juiced up. Charge up to three devices to top off your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Its small footprint makes it perfect for decluttering that tangled collection of cords on your nightstand or desk.

SanDisk 128GB ImageMate Pro Memory Card: was $26 now $18 @ Walmart

Walmart's marked down SanDisk's 128GB microSD to just $18 ahead of the holidays. It's perfect for upgrading the storage on your Android phone or Nintendo Switch, and features offload speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s.

DuraPro Tilting Wall Mount Kit: was $24 now $12 @ Walmart

Mount even the largest TVs with the DuraPro Tilting Wall Mount kit, which can handle up to an 84-inch, 132-pound TV, providing horizontal tilt adjustment. Accommodating between 100 x 100 millimeters and up to 700 x 400 millimeter VESA mounting patterns, it will work with pretty much any TV. Walmart has it for 50% off.

VEATOOL Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds: was $79 now $17 @ Walmart

Walmart's offering a killer deal on these Bluetooth true wireless earbuds from VEATOOL, marked down to $17, for a $62 savings. With a 300 mAh charging box, solid call quality, and an IPX7 waterproof rating, they're a solid pair of earbuds for the gym or wearing around the house. Especially at this price.

Durecopow 20,000mAh Solar Phone Charger: was $49 now $16 @ Walmart

Keep your phone topped off with this pocket-size, durable solar charger from Durecopow. With a capacity of 20,000mAh, not only can it charge your phone via a power adapter, but it also packs a solar panel to juice up your phone using the sun's rays. It also features a handy flashlight with an illumination range of up to 40 meters.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter: was $19 now $14 @ Walmart

Apple's transition from Lightning to the more USB-C charging standard made headlines this summer. Right now, Walmart's taking $5 off this 20W USB-C Power Adapter from Apple, making it easy to save on charging up the best new iPhones.

Bower 12-inch LED RGB Ring Light Studio Kit: was $29 now $10 @ Walmart

Bower makes some of the most affordable ring lights out there, perfect for the aspiring TikToker on your holiday gift list. Walmart is slashing 65% off Bower's 12-inch model, which features an RGB LED ring light with nine different RGB light colors, three white light modes, seven special effect modes, and adjustable brightness. And it comes with a handy stand that fits just about any phone.