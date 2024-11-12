Black Friday stocking stuffer deals for under $50 — 9 gifts I'd buy right now

Black Friday deals are already here, which means it’s the perfect time to score affordable stocking stuffers on Amazon. If you’re looking to fill those stockings without stretching your budget, there are plenty of great deals under $50 that’ll make everyone’s holiday a little brighter.

Right now, Amazon is offering early discounts on giftable items starting as low as $9. From a popular Bluetooth speaker now over 60% off to a fun ring toss game for $9, these budget-friendly finds are perfect for adding a little extra joy to your holiday season.

Ready to score some early Christmas deals? Let’s dive into our top Amazon stocking stuffer picks. And for even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes to save some money, along with our live roundup of can’t-miss Black Friday sales.

Best Amazon stocking stuffer deals

Kingheroes electric toothbrush set: was $39 now $9 @ Amazon

This electric toothbrush set makes a perfect stocking stuffer with its 8 brush heads — lasting someone ages without frequent replacements. It offers four modes: clean, whiten, soft, and super, making it easy to customize the brushing experience.

Ring toss Game: was $13 now $9 @ Amazon

The ring toss game is a fantastic stocking stuffer and a guaranteed hit for family gatherings. I’ve played it countless times with friends and family — it’s fun, easy to set up and brings out everyone’s competitive side.

Comfort Reversible and Ultra-Plush Blanket: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

This reversible throw blanket features a soft white sherpa on one side and a bold, festive holiday print on the other. With its cozy design, it adds a cheerful, seasonal touch to any space. Whether you’re snuggling up for warmth or adding a pop of holiday spirit, this blanket will quickly become your go-to for comfort.

Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker makes a fantastic stocking stuffer with its HD sound and portable design. Perfect for any music lover, it’s wireless and offers up to 20 hours of playtime. Compact, powerful, and durable, it’s a must-have gift this Christmas.

Face Scrubber Exfoliator: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

The Face Scrubber Exfoliator is a must-have for anyone who loves skincare. Its gentle yet effective bristles remove dirt and dead skin, leaving your face feeling refreshed and smooth. Compact and easy to use, it’s perfect for deep cleansing and promoting a glowing complexion. A great way to elevate any skincare routine this holiday season.

BX17 wireless earbuds: was $109 now $21 @ Amazon

The BX17 wireless earbuds are an ideal stocking stuffer for music lovers and busy folks on the go. Offering high-quality sound and a secure, comfortable fit, these earbuds provide smooth and quick Bluetooth connectivity. They’re perfect for enjoying music, podcasts, or calls anywhere, anytime.

Kimiangel Cherry Bonsai Tree Building Set: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

The Kimiangel Cherry Bonsai Tree Building Set has 3,320 mini bricks and offers a heightened level of detail and complexity. The cherry blossom tree is beautifully crafted with a floating island, supported by a waterfall, and featuring a palace surrounded by vibrant plants and flowers. It’s a stunning, creative gift for those who love building.

Smart Watch Fitness Tracker: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

The Smart Watch Fitness Tracker is packed with features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen and pressure tracking, and a sleep monitor, and is perfect for staying on top of your wellness. With 120 sports modes and activity trackers, it also tracks steps and calories, making it a versatile gift for daily use.