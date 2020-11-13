Best Buy Black Friday deals 2020

Best Buy Black Friday deals have arrived early. Like most retailers, Best Buy has launched its Black Friday deals ahead of time, with incredible discounts on everything from 4K TVs to headphones.

This year's TV deals are especially impressive. On the budget side of things, Best Buy has been offering smart TVs for as low as $69. Meanwhile, big-screen TVs — like the Hisense 70-inch 4K TV — have dropped as low as $399. On the premium front, Best Buy has been the only retailer to offer the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV for a record-breaking $899. That's an unheard of price for any OLED TV. The retailer is also taking $500 off Sony's OLED TV.

Outside of tech, you'll also find Best Buy Black Friday deals on home devices with discounts on popular brands like Instant Pot, Dyson, and smart home devices like the Echo Show.

More Best Buy Black Friday deals will be released in the coming days, so be sure to check back for all the latest discounts and sales.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — early sales

TV deals

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED: $2,799 $2,299 @ Best Buy (save $500)

One of our favorite TVs of all time, the Sony A8H OLED offers some of the best picture and sound we've ever seen, in addition to being a highly capable Android smart TV. You can score this awesome OLED for $500 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Sony 75" X800H 4K TV: $1,399 $999 @ Best Buy (save $400)

Best big-screen TV: Most 75-inch TVs cost way over $1,500. However, this Best Buy Black Friday TV deal gets you the new Sony 75-inch X800H 4K Android TV for $999. That's a generous $400 off and the best price you'll find for a 75-inch name-brand TV.View Deal

LG 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,799 $1,399 @ Best Buy (save $400)

Stop right there! If you're looking for deals on a premium TV — this is it. The CX Series is our top TV of 2020. It's now on sale for $1,399, which not only is $200 cheaper than it was on Prime Day, but it's cheaper than the 48-inch model! This is part of Best Buy's sale on all OLED TVs. View Deal

Hisense 70" 4K Android TV: $649 $399 @ Best Buy (save $250)

Black Friday TV deals on big-screen TV don't get cheaper than this. Right now you can get the Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV on sale for an epically low price of $399.99. The TV offers HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10), built-in Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and a voice remote. View Deal

Samsung 70" 4K TV: $749 $529 @ Best Buy (save $220)

Best Buy isn't holding back. The retailer has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: $399 $249 @ Best Buy (save $150)

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for just $2499? This is one of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals you'll see.View Deal

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: $429 $299 @ Best Buy (save $130)

If you want a big-screen TV that won't break the bank, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. As part of its early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals, the retailer has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV back on sale. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you access to tons of content/apps as well as access to Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. View Deal

TCL 50" 4K Android TV: $349 $229 @ Best Buy (save $120)

Best cheap option: If you want a big-screen TV on the cheap — this is the deal to get.TCL's affordable TVs are consistently great, offering above-average picture quality and plenty of smart features at affordable prices. Best Buy has something of an oddity for sale with the TCL 4-Series 4K smart Android TV, which pairs TCL's great TV with Google's excellent smart TV interface. It's not the sort of Roku TV we usually recommend for TCL shoppers, but it's $120 off and should still be a great buy.View Deal

Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV: $449 $329 @ Best Buy (save $120)

The Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV is a big-screen TV with a not-so-big price tag. The smart TV lets you stream from all of today's major apps and the included voice remote means you can use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more. This is one of the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you'll find for the price. View Deal

Samsung The Frame TV: $1,999 $1,899 @ Best Buy (save $100)

Samsung's art inspired The Frame TV hangs on the wall like a painting, offering you a full featured 4K smart TV that blends in with your decor. Samsung sweetens the deal with a huge selection of art to display when you're not watching movies and shows, and Best Buy has it for $100 off.View Deal

Westinghouse 50" TV: $299 $229 @ Best Buy (save $70)

If you want a cheap, big-screen TV and don't require 4K resolution or smart capabilities, this Best Buy deal might be for you. Best Buy has the Westinghouse 50-inch 1080p TV on sale for $229. It's an incredibly low price for a 50-inch TV, but it's a no-frills TV with 3 HDMI ports and not much else to boast about. View Deal

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV: $149 $99 @ Best Buy (save $50)

Looking for the cheapest smart TV deals possible? Best Buy has this Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $99. You get 720p resolution, all of the most popular streaming services, and the ability to control your TV via voice commands. View Deal

LG 65" 4K TV: $549 $499 @ Best Buy (save $50)

LG is best known for its OLED TVs, but the affordable LG UN7000 4K TV offers all of the smart TV capabilities of those more premium sets, but without the premium price. The UN7000 is already an affordable TV, but Best Buy has knocked an extra $50 bucks off.View Deal

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: $179 $129 @ Best Buy (save $50)

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to just $129. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Insignia 19" 720p TV: $79 $69 @ Best Buy (save $10)

If you're looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal, you'll be hard pressed to find something less expensive than this Insignia TV. Perfect for the basement, small spaces, or a kid's room, the 19-inch TV sports 720p resolution and two HDMI ports. View Deal

Laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga C940: $1,599 $1,199 @ Best Buy (save $400)

The Yoga C740 is an excellent mainstream laptop that packs both power and style. It features a 14-inch UHD display, Intel Core i7 1.3 GHz processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 2-in-1 also has a built-in webcam and fingerprint sensor.View Deal

LG Ultra PC: $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy (save $300)

This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 17" IPS display and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that delivers lifelike visuals. Games and software applications run smoothly thanks to the 1.6 GHz Core i5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: $999 $799 @ Best Buy (save $200)

With $200 off the original price tag, this Surface Laptop 3 deal is a bargain. You’ll get a powerful Core i7 processor matched with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That should be more than enough power to get plenty of work done on the move. View Deal

HP Envy x360: $879 $699 @ Best Buy (save $180)

The HP Envy x360 is as close to a MacBook Air killer as it gets. The 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touch display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: $499 $399 @ Best Buy (save $100)

Work on the go with this convertible 2-in-1 laptop that has a 14-inch multitouch HD screen. The Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM provide reliable performance. The x360 also comes with 128GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics and built-in HD webcam.

Tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 @ Best Buy (save $260)

The latest Surface Pro with a bundled keyboard for $699 is pretty much unheard of. However, that's precisely what you get with this Best Buy Black Friday deal. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: $199 $99 @ Best Buy (save $70)

The tablet's 9.6" display (1280 x 800 resolution) is large enough to watch movies and small enough to take on the go. The Galaxy Tab E has a fast quad-core processor, 16GB of internal storage and 5.0MP rear-facing and 2.0MP front-facing cameras.View Deal

Smart home deals

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $49 $29 @ Best Buy (save $20)

Google Home users will love this best Echo Dot with Clock alternative. The compact device can fit on any nightstand. The display itself is a breeze to read in both well-lit and dark settings. An LED nightlight that encircles the back, and casts a soft glow.View Deal

Echo Dot: $39 $29 @ Best Buy (save $10)

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at its all-time lowest price of 2020. Best Buy has the Alexa-powered speaker on sale for $18.99. It delivers Alexa and good audio quality in a compact design.View Deal

Roku Premiere 4K: $39 $29 @ Best Buy (save $10)

The 4K streaming market is filled with expensive boxes, but with the Roku Premiere 4K, you get UHD at a very affordable price. Plus, it comes with Roku's excellent interface, a remote and access to thousands of streaming channels.View Deal

Headphone deals

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: $299 $179 @ Best Buy (save $120)

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently $120 off.View Deal

JBL Endurance PEAK Bluetooth Headphones: $119 $59 @ Best Buy (save $70)

Listening to your playlist during workouts is made easier with these no-budge wireless headphones. The PowerHook technology switches on when they're worn, and the lightweight, ergonomic fit makes for comfortable, all-day use.View Deal

BeatsX Wireless Headphones: $99 $49 @ Best Buy (save $50)

The BeatsX headphones are the perfect pair of wireless buds for everyday use. The wireless headphones provided up to 8 hours of battery life and come with a variety of ear tips for a personalized fit. View Deal

JLab Audio JBuds Air: $59 $49 @ Best Buy (save $10)

These wireless earbuds feature up to 24 hours of battery life and IP55 sweat resistance, making them a great option for listening to music on the go. View Deal

Audio deals

Samsung 7.1.2 Soundbar: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy (save $200)

Upgrade your TV's sound with Samsung's soundbar, which boasts 7.1.2 channels and Dolby Atmos / DTS:X for enveloping, room-filling sound. The wireless subwoofer provides thumping bass intensity and the soundbar is Alexa-enabled for voice control.View Deal

Samsung HW-T450 2.1ch Soundbar: $199 $169 @ Best Buy (save $30)

Get the full Dolby Audio experience with Samsung's HW-T450 soundbar. The Smart Sound system automatically detects what you are watching and optimizes the audio for enhanced enjoyment, while the built-in Bluetooth lets you stream music from your mobile devices.View Deal

Appliance deals

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro: $549 $399 @ Best Buy (save $150)

This bagless cordless pet stick vacuum lasts up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. The new torque drive cleaner head removes more dust from carpets. The soft roller cleaner head removes fine dust and large debris from hard floors.View Deal

AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim: $179 $99 @ Best Buy (save $50)

The AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim with Heirloom Salad Seed Kit's price has been slashed. With this deal, you get the small, sleek, countertop appliance with high-efficiency grow lights and six pre-seeded grow pods of heirloom salad greens.View Deal

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: $199 $159 @ Best Buy (save $40)

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. View Deal