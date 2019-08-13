Best Backpacks for Back-to-School 2019

Much to the chagrin of students across the country, the new school semester is just a few days out. And while most shoppers will be looking for the best laptop deals and iPad deals, it's the trusty backpack that deserves the most attention.

A good backpack can safeguard your laptop, textbooks, smartphone, and just about anything you place inside. It should also be rugged enough to withstand everyday wear and tear as well as rain, snow, and being dragged around campus.

Backpacks are also fashion statements, so the right backpack should match your style and look good whether you're at class or at the gym.

We're rounding up the best backpacks for all of your back-to-school needs. From The North Face backpacks to Nike backpacks, here are the best backpacks for the new school semester.

Best Backpacks to Buy Now

Nike Backpacks

Nike Brasilia Print Backpack: was $50 now $42.25 @ Amazon

The XL Nike Brasilia backpack has a spacious main compartment and padded shoulder straps. Although Nike sells it for $50, Amazon has it at an all-time low of $42. View Deal

Nike Tanjun Backpack: was $40 now $30 @ Macy's

The Tanjun line takes its name from the Japanese word for simplicity. The stylish backpack features multiple handles for different carrying options. While most stores sell it for $40, Macy's has it for $30. View Deal

Nike USA Women's Backpack: was $50 now $39 @ Amazon

Whether you're a fan of Rapinoe or Morgan, show your support for the women's national soccer team while taking $10 off the normal price of this backpack. It features a laptop sleeve, main compartment, and padded straps. View Deal

Nike Youth Gymsack: was $35 now $12.31 @ Amazon

Small and light, the Nike Gymsack is ideal for those times you need to carry clothes or wide objects. There are no special compartments or zippers. Instead, the backpack features a drawcord for easy access to your items. It's $22 off.View Deal

Nike Vapor Power: was $70 now $52.50 @ Amazon

The Vapor Power backpack features a double exterior to help safeguard your items from the elements. It has a padded laptop sleeve and a show compartment for your dirty gym clothes. It's also on sale at Kohl's in more colors. View Deal

Nike Classic Kids' Backpack: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

This tiny backpack is designed specifically for kids. It has a zippered main compartment as well as padded shoulder straps to make carrying the backpack comfortable. Amazon undercuts the Nike Store's price by $10. View Deal

Nike Auralux Sonder Backpack: was $75 now $56.25 @ Kohl's

If you want a Nike backpack with minimal branding, the Auralux Sonder is for you. It can fit up to a 17-inch laptop and has a ventilated mesh back panel to enhance airflow. It's currently $19 off. View Deal

The North Face Backpacks

Jester Backpack: was $65 now $52 @ Amazon

The North Face Jester backpack is the ideal campus backpack. It has a 30 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front organization pocket with mesh water bottle holders. The Garden Green/Asphalt Grey color is on sale for $52 at Amazon.View Deal

Women's Jester Backpack: was $65 now $48 @ Moosejaw

This streamlined North Face Jester Women's backpack features a 28 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, a front organization pocket, and mesh water bottle holders. Moosejaw currently it on sale for just $48.99.View Deal

Berkeley Backpack: was $65 now $38 @ Moosejaw

The Berkeley is an iconic North Face backpack with dual organizational compartments and 25 liters of space. Moosejaw has it on sale for $38. View Deal

Recon Backpack: was $99 now $69 @ Zappos

The 30-liter North Face Recon backpack is ultra-durable and boasts improved suspension for all-day comfort. It features plenty of compartments and pockets to stash away your gear. Mesh water bottle pockets help you stay hydrated while you're on the go. Zappos has it on sale for $30 off retail price.View Deal

Borealis Backpack: was $89 now $52 @ Mountain Steals

The classic 28-liter North Face Borealis backpack features an updated suspension system. There's also a padded main compartment, a tablet sleeve, and a dedicated 17-inch laptop sleeve to protect your gear. It's now $52 via coupon "TNF15" at Mountain Steals. View Deal

Kaban Backpack: was $129 now $59 @ Mountain Steals

Made of ultra-durable, water resistant 900D polyester, the North Face Kaban backpack is virtually indestructible. It features a 26-liter capacity and has a dedicated sleeve to protect laptops up to 15 inches. Mountain Steals currently has it on sale for $59 via coupon "TNF15".View Deal

Women's Pivoter Backpack: was $79 now $59 @ Backcountry

The 27-liter North Face Women's Pivoter Backpack features a roomy main compartment with a padded laptop sleep. The front compartment has a padded tablet sleeve along with additional organizational pockets. Snag one from Backcountry for just $59. View Deal

Isabella Women's Backpack: was $85 now $63 @ Moosejaw

The North Face Women's Isabella backpack is a streamlined 21-liter capacity women's backpack. It offers a zippered front panel and a dedicated 12-inch tablet/laptop sleeve in the main compartment. Moosejaw has it on sale for $63.View Deal

adidas Backpacks

adidas 3-Stripes Backpack: was $45 now $31 @ adidas

This everyday backpack is designed for all your tech needs. It has a laptop sleeve, media compartment, and side pockets for storing things like backup batteries and cables. Use coupon "GEARUP" to drop its price to $31.50, which is $14 cheaper than Amazon's price.View Deal

adidas Utility Team Backpack: was $65 now $50 @ Amazon

From game day to the classroom, the adidas Utility Team Backpack is perfect for students who are in sports teams. It has an adjustable lock storage for helmets, bats, or sticks. The large backpack also provides tons of space for books, clothes, and more.