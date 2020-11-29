Bears vs Packers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Bears vs Packers live stream channel, start time The Bears vs Packers live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, November 29 on NBC.

The prospects are very good for Green Bay in this Bears vs Packers live stream. This matchup is all about offense. The 7-3 Packers have one of the best offensive lineups in the NFL; and the 5-5 Bears have one of the worst.

Only the winless New York Jets average fewer yards and points per game. That's largely why the home team Packers are 7.5-point favorites in this NFL live stream.

The Packers are blessed with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. Two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has a mighty 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, and his 115.8 passer rating is the top of the league.

Rodgers has a full complement of weapons in the field, led by wide receiver Davante Adams with 10 touchdown catches. Green Bay also has a respectable running game, headlined but Aaron Jones with 6 touchdowns. That all adds up to a hefty 30.8 points per game.

The Bears have nothing like that, especially under the center. They have mostly struggled along with Nick Foles, who has thrown just 10 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions, in eight games for the Bears. He's also been sacked 18 times through a porous offensive line. And the latest blow, which injured his hip and glute, could keep Foles out of Sunday's game.

How to watch Bears vs Packers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bears vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, Bears vs Packers is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT November 29.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Bears vs Packers live stream for free

If Bears vs Packers is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Bears vs Packers on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Bears vs Packers live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Bears vs Packers live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Bears vs Packers live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Bears vs Packers live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .