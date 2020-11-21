Bargain price: Save $600 on the Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already a great deal at full price, letting you enjoy the best features of Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup for less. But the S20 FE becomes an even greater bargain when you can grab that phone for a significant discount. And a T-Mobile Black Friday deal lets you do precisely that.

Open up a new line at T-Mobile and you can get the Galaxy S20 FE for just $99. That's $600 off the phone's $699 list price.

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $99 @ T-Mobile

The Galaxy S20 FE normally costs $699, but you save $600 on that cost by opening a new line at T-Mobile. Your discount comes in the form of monthly bill credits over 24 months.View Deal

You will have to buy the phone at full price on an installment plan, with your discount coming in the form of bill credits spread out over 24 months. The deal is open to people switching their wireless service to T-Mobile, as well as existing subscribers who open a new line of data.

The Galaxy S20 FE has all the best features of the Galaxy S20 lineup, including a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity and a big 6.5-inch OLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz. You'll also enjoy three rear cameras including a telephoto lens. The telephoto lens on the S20 FE isn't as powerful as the zoom lens on other S20 models and this phone is made with less polished materials, but that's a trade-off that's worth it to budget-minded shoppers — especially at a $600 discount.

If you don't want to tie yourself to a particular carrier with the Galaxy S20 FE, you've still got options. Amazon is selling the phone unlocked for $549, a $150 discount off its usual price.

