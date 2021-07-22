Bachelor in Paradise 2021 release date, cast, spoilers and more

Love is in the air (and on the beach) on Bachelor in Paradise 2021. A new cast of sexy singles from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette head to a resort in Mexico, hoping to hook up, fall in love and possibly leave engaged.

Last year's Bachelor in Paradise was canceled due to the pandemic, which means there are four new seasons of the franchise that can contribute cast members — Peter's Bachelor season, Clare/Tayshia's Bachelorette season, Matt's Bachelor season and Katie's (current) Bachelorette 2021 season. Of course, Bachelor in Paradise usually includes way-back past contestants. And according to spoiler king Reality Steve, this season will include a lead!

Bachelor in Paradise 7 won't be hosted by Chris Harrison, who departed the franchise following a racial reckoning on The Bachelor earlier this year. Instead, this season will feature a rotating round of celebrity hosts, including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess. But Wells Adams will be back as "master of ceremonies."

Here's everything we know about Bachelor in Paradise 2021.

ABC set the Bachelor in Paradise 7 release date for Monday, August 16.

That's one week after Katie's Bachelorette season ends.

Bachelor in Paradise 7 filmed over a period of three weeks in the town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico.

Bachelor in Paradise 2021 cast

ABC announced the first 23 Bachelor in Paradise 7 cast members. Over a dozen more unidentified contestants will join them through the course of the season (more their names, see the spoilers below).

Here's the initial cast, marked with their season's lead:

Aaron Clancy (Katie)

Abigail Heringer (Matt)

Brendan Morais (Clare/Tayshia)

Connor Brennan (Katie)

Deandra Kanu (Peter)

Ivan Hall (Clare/Tayshia)

James Bonsall (Katie)

Jessenia Cruz (Matt)

Joe Amabile (Becca)

Karl Smith (Katie)

Kelsey Weir (Peter)

Kenny Braasch (Clare/Tayshia)

Mari Pepin-Solis (Matt)

Maurissa Gunn (Peter)

Natasha Parker (Peter)

Noah Erb (Tayshia)

Serena Chew (Matt)

Serena Pitt (Matt)

Tahzjuan Hawkins (Colton)

Tammy Ly (Peter)

Tre Cooper (Katie)

Victoria Larson (Matt)

Victoria Paul (Peter)

Bachelor in Paradise 2021 spoilers

As usual, Bachelor spoilers guru Reality Steve has the scoop on what's going to happen on Bachelor in Paradise 7.

A major spoiler is that Becca Kufrin, the lead of Bachelorette season 14, is joining the cast. She's the first former lead to be on BIP.

Other notable contestants who arrive at the beach are: Tia Booth (Arie, BIP 5), Demi Burnett (Colton, BIP 6), Thomas Jacobs (Katie) and Joe Park (Clare/Tayshia).

But what you really want to know is: Which couples end up together and do they get engaged? Reality Steve came through with the info.

Bachelor in Paradise 7 ends with three couples:

Serena Pitt (Matt) and Joe Amabile (Becca)

Mari Pepin (Matt) and Kenny Braasch (Clare/Tayshia)

Maurissa Gunn (Peter’s season) and Riley Christian

And Reality Steve says all three are engaged!