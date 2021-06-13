Austria vs North Macedonia live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group C game for free

Austria vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Austria vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 game starts today (Sunday, June 13) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Austria vs North Macedonia live stream may not have the glamour of some Euro 2020 ties, but there are still plenty of reasons why it'll be well worth watching.

For starters, though North Macedonia are the lowest-ranked team at Euro 2020 and have never before played in a major tournament, they beat Germany in a World Cup qualifying match this March; they're clearly a team on the up.

They've got plenty of good players, too, including the strike partnership of Goran Pandev and Elif Elmas. These two will give plenty of defences trouble.

Austria have one of the world's best defenders, in the form of Bayern Munich's David Alaba, and established stars such as Marko Arnautovic and Julian Baumgartlinger. They also have some young talent coming through, with midfielder Christoph Baumgartner looking particularly impressive in the recent friendly with England.

With Group C being a relatively open one, the winner here could well be on their way to the last 16 (which probably means it'll be a drab 0-0 draw).

Either way, the game kicks off today (Sunday, June 13) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT), and you can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are.

Plus, if you're looking for the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, head to our main How to watch Euro 2020 page.

How to watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream for free

The Austria vs North Macedonia live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and that's good news wherever you happen to be.

That's because you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in another country, by using one of the best VPN services.

The Austria vs North Macedonia live stream, for instance, is available for free on ITV and the ITV Hub online — though you do need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch.

How to watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream in the US

In the U.S., soccer fans can watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream on ESPN. If you already get those channel as part of a cable package, then you'll also be able to stream games through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord, one alternative option is Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. This costs a little more, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you happen to be in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream with a VPN

Don't worry if you're not at home and fear that you won't be able to watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream, because a VPN could offer the solution.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, enabling you to access the streaming services you usually use and pay for.

Our favorite VPN right now is ExpressVPN , which is fast, has great device compatibility and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Check out our full list of the best VPN services if you want to see some other options.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The game starts at 5 p.m. BST, although coverage will begin at 4.15 p.m. if you fancy taking in the build-up too.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream will be shown in English on TSN and in French on TVS Sports. Cord cutters can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month, and for TVA Sports Direct for $19.99 a month.

Canadians who aren't at home right now can still watch an Austria vs North Macedonia live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Austria vs North Macedonia live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not currently in Australia? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.