Apple Watch Black Friday deal just took $50 off new Apple Watch SE

One of Apple's newest smartwatches is already on sale, and it's one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Right now the Apple Watch SE is currently $229 at Target, a savings of $50 over its regular price. It's surprising that the watch would be discounted so quickly, so it's worth checking out if you're in the market for a new smartwatch.

Apple Watch SE was $279 now $229 @ Target

This deal is for the 40mm Apple Watch SE, which you can get in silver, gold, or space gray. The 44mm version of the Apple Watch SE is also on sale for $259—a savings of $50 off its regular price, too.View Deal

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It has built-in GPS for tracking your runs, and it's easy to measure all sorts of workouts, from cycling and yoga to swimming and dance. This watch also includes high and low heart rate notifications and a swimproof design.

Other Apple Watch SE features include Apple Pay support, a built-in compass, hard fall detection and sleep tracking via watchOS 7.

The Apple Watch SE has the same processor as the Apple Watch 5, but lacks a few features found in the pricier Apple Watch Series 6. For example, the Apple Watch SE lacks an always-on display, an ECG app, and a blood oxygen monitor. For a more detailed comparison, check out our Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE story.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we felt it was a little too pricey given those missing features, but now that it's marked down by $50, it becomes a lot more palatable. So, if you're simply looking for a great smartwatch for fitness and staying connected, this is definitely a deal to consider. However, time is short: This deal at Target will expire on Sunday, November 8.

