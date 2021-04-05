Apple Watch 6 is Black Friday cheap at Amazon right now

An Apple Watch can't promise washboard abs, but if you're in need of a digital personal trainer — the Apple Watch 6 is as good as it gets. Even better, it's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $319.99. That's one of the best Apple Watch deals of all time and tied with its Black Friday price low. (It's on sale for $349, but you get an extra $29.01 discount during checkout for a final price of $319.99). The discount is only valid on the RED model, but you can use your savings to purchase any Apple band from Amazon.

The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch you can buy. As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.

The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch you can buy. As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.

The Apple Watch 6 is regularly on sale, but since the start of the month the price of the 40mm model has jumped up to $384, which is only $15 off. That makes today's Apple Watch deal that much more enticing.

