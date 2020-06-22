Amazon's Big Style sale takes 65% off watches by Fossil, Citizen and more

As much as we love our smartwatch, nothing compares to wearing a classic timepiece. For a limited time, the Amazon Big Style Sale is slashing the price on some of our favorite men's and women's classic watches.

During its sale, Amazon is taking up to 65% off Fossil, Timex, Anne Klein, and more. (Amazon advertises the sale as up to 50% off, but it's easy to find discounts that are much higher). It's the biggest Amazon sale we've seen for these brands.

Children's watches are also on sale. This Marvel Spider-Man Smartwatch is $27 ($8 off) and features a touchscreen with selfie cam. It doubles as a pedometer, stopwatch, and calculator. Alternatively, this Sonic the Hedgehog Smartwatch is $31 ($3 off) and packs the same features.

The Amazon Big Style Sale is slated to last through June 28 with new deals released each day. While most of the sale focuses on summer fashion, we've spotted various deals on other items like watches, running shoes, and sunglasses.