Amazon Halo View is here to take on Fitbit — and it's just $79

Amazon has announced its first fitness tracker with a screen, set to rival the likes of Fitbit. Following the launch of the Amazon Halo last year, Amazon has added the Halo View to its collection, which features an AMOLED color display for on-the-go workout feedback.

The Halo View costs $79.99, making it much more affordable than a number of competitors in the fitness tracker market. Amazon says it’ll display activity, sleep activity, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking, text and move notifications, and more.

Amazon event 2021 live blog: All the big announcements

The best fitness trackers right now

The tracker will have an optical sensor to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen, a skin temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. Amazon says it’ll have up to seven days of battery life and can be fully charged in under 90 minutes.

The Halo View will come in three different sport band colors —Active Black, Sage Green, and Lavender Dream — with additional accessory band options also available. Sport bands are available in 15 colors starting at $14.99 each. There's also fabric bands in eight colors, leather bands in tan and black, and metal band options, which are all $29.99 each. Amazon says the Halo View will be available “in time for the holidays”.

The Amazon Halo View also comes with a year’s Halo membership which will include two new services — Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Halo Fitness

Halo Fitness looks to be Amazon’s version of Apple Fitness+, offering members hundreds of different workouts at the click of a button. Halo coaches include Michael Hildebrand, Elena Cheung and Elizabeth Andrews. They’ll be cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor, and mobility classes, with new content being added to the platform regularly.

Users will be able to use their Halo View or Halo Band to see real-time fitness metrics such as heart rate and heart rate intensity zones as an on-display overlay. Halo Fitness will roll out to all Halo members starting later this year.

Amazon Halo Nutrition

Another new string to Amazon’s fitness bow, Halo Nutrition will also be part of the Halo membership. They are one of the first brands to enter this space, with the likes of Apple and Fitbit yet to announce specialized nutrition plans as part of their fitness platforms. Amazon says that Halo Nutrition will use personalized, time-saving tools to help members build healthy habits.

The platform will include a meal planner, which will allow members to easily plan healthy meals. They’ll also be over 500 recipes from partners including WW, LifeSum, and Whole Foods Market. The Halo grocery list can connect to Alexa Shopping, allowing users to make ordering healthy options seamless. Halo Nutrition will be rolling out in January 2022 and will be included in the Halo membership.

The Halo membership currently only costs $3.99 per month. Amazon didn’t announce any changes to this cost, which makes it an incredibly affordable option compared to competitors in this space.