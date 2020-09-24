Amazon Event live blog: New Echo, Fire TV, Ring and more

Amazon is about to kick off its biggest event of the year, and we expect a wave of new products. Based on previous events, Amazon could launch several new Amazon Echo speakers, and we've seen a leak for a new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite.

Because Amazon owns Ring, we could also see new home security products, possibly a new Ring video doorbell. The big event gets underway 10 am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and we'll be bringing you all the announcements as they go live.

The Amazon Event should also see updates to the Alexa voice assistant, so we're curious to see what new capabilities and skills Amazon plans on adding.

Amazon Event live blog (all times ET)

1:02 pm: Amazon's vision is for smart homes to rely on voice less and anticipate your needs more.

1:00 pm: The Amazon Products and Services event is underway! Amazon is starting off by showing how consumers are using Ring and Alexa products, especially as many of us are now stuck at home.

12:55 pm: Although Amazon isn't live streaming the Amazon event to consumers, it will be announcing new products on its own blog. We'll be giving you all the highlights right here.

12:45 pm: A bunch of us on the Tom's Guide staff are getting ready to watch the Amazon Event. Tell us what you want to see.

It's #Amazon Day — no, not the Prime kind. In a couple hours we'll get to see new hardware and services, and if it's anything like years past, a major device dump is coming our way. What are you hoping to see on the @alexa99 and Echo front? 🤔September 24, 2020

12:43 pm: Amazon could announce a new Fire TV Stick Lite device, which we have seen leaked. The new streaming stick appears to have a TV icon on the remote, which means that it could help you quickly tune in live TV.