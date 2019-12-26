Amazon Digital Week Deals: Up to 85% off off rentals, movies, video games, more

Amazon Digital Day is back. Sort of. As part of its after Christmas sales, Amazon is taking up to 85% off a wide selection of digital services.

The sale includes discounts on video games, movie rentals, eBooks, and more. However, Amazon isn't using its "Digital Day" term like it has for the past three years. Instead, it's referring to its sale as Digital Week Deals. Some of the best Digital Week Deals include discounts on services like FreeTime Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited.

Amazon Digital Deals: 50% off rentals, video games, more

Amazon is taking up to 50% off select movie rentals, Prime Video channels, video games, eBooks, and other digital gifts. This is the same Digital Day sale we've seen from Amazon for the past three years. View Deal

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited: was $99 now $59

FreeTime Unlimited gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, TV shows, educational apps, games, and more. Normally priced at $99/year, it's now 40% off at $59.40/year for non-Prime members. Prime members pay $41.40/year (normally $69/year).View Deal

Amazon Channels: 50% off select channels

From Showtime to Starz, Amazon is taking 50% off select channels for 3 months. Current subscribers to these channels are not eligible for the savings. After discount, prices start as low as $1.49/month for PBS Living or $4.49/month for Starz. View Deal

Amazon Video Games: up to 85% off

As part of its Digital Week sale, Amazon is taking up to 85% off select online video games. After discounts, deals start as low as $0.98. Titles on sale include Battlefield V, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and more. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0.99 @ Amazon

Heads up, bookworms. Right now you can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. (After your 3 months it renews at $9.99/mo. or you can opt to cancel). Alternatively, you can get a 30-day trial for free. Both are among the best Amazon deals we've seen this week.View Deal