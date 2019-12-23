Best after Christmas sales: $100 off iPads and more

The holidays aren't over yet, but that's not stopping retailers from inundating shoppers with early after Christmas sales.

Like all major sales, after Christmas deals start days before the actual event. Everyone from Amazon to Walmart participates and deals vary from iPads to Instant Pots. In many ways, after Christmas sales are a continuation of December sales, although not all of our favorite deals will return.

Nevertheless, we're rounding up the best after Christmas sales you can get right now. So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, here are the best deals of the moment.

Computers and Tablets

XPS 13 (7390): was $949 now $899 @ Dell

The XPS 13 (7390) is Dell's latest ultraportable packing a 10th-gen Intel CPU. All models are from $50 to $350 off and you can use coupon "50OFF499" to take an extra $50 off orders of $499 or more. After coupon, the base model drops to $899.99. It's one of the best after Christmas sales you'll see. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" (32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage and it's $80 off.View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269 @ Walmart

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a current-gen Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It packs a 1366 x 768 LCD, which we normally wouldn't recommend, but it's tied with its Cyber Monday price, which makes it a great starter laptop.View Deal

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Get six months for $45 @ Walmart

This killer Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you six months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $45, for a half-off discount.View Deal

Samsung 32" Curved Gaming LCD: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch C32F39M gaming monitor gives you a curved 1080p screen made for gaming. It comes with built-in speakers and a remote control. It's $100 off and at an all-time price low. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $55 @ Walmart

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Snag one now for $15 off its normal price. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Bundle: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you a 1TB game console and three games for less than $150. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. Own it now for $50 off its regular price. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Oculus Go (32GB): was $199 now $149 @ Oculus

The Oculus Go is Oculus' first all-in-one VR headset. It comes with a handheld controller and 32GB of onboard storage. The headset is compatible with most of the content in the Oculus library. It's now at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

Oculus Quest w/ Star Wars: was $430 now $399 @ Oculus

The Oculus Quest is an all-in-one headset that delivers a high-end VR experience without tethering you to a PC or laptop. Currently, you can get it with all three Episodes of Vader Immortal for $399 ($29 off). View Deal

Headphones and Audio

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $89 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours with their charging case). Best Buy has them for $99.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your coat pocket, yet delivers impressively strong audio. It's an excellent stocking stuffer and now at its lowest price ever. Walmart offers the same price. View Deal

Smart Devices and Wearables

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $25 @ Walmart

Walmart has the compact Google Home Mini smart speaker for just $25. The Google Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. View Deal

Kitchen

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: was $229 now $179 @ Walmart

The 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi is an all-in-one pressure cooker and air fryer. It lets you cook one-pot meals 70% faster than traditional methods and it also lets you enjoy fried foods with 75% less fat than standard frying methods. It's $50 off. View Deal

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 11: $0/mo with trade-in @ Sprint

Sprint has one of the best iPhone deals we've seen this month. Lead an iPhone 11 via their 18-month Sprint Flex plan, trade in and eligible phone, and the iPhone 11 can be yours for free. The deals is valid through January 2. View Deal

Gift Cards

Starbucks: $5 Amazon credit w/ $30 eGift Card @ Amazon

For the coffee fiends in your life, Amazon will give you a $5 Amazon credit when you buy at least $30 of select Starbucks gift cards and use coupon "SBUX" at checkout. View Deal

GrubHub eGift Card: $10 off $50 @ Amazon

For those lazy nights when you don't feel like cooking or leaving the house, Amazon is taking $10 off when you spend $50 or more on a GrubHub eGift card. Just use coupon code "GRUBHUB" at checkout to receive the discount. View Deal

Google Play + Best Buy: $5 gift card w/ $50 @ Best Buy

At Best Buy, spend $50 or more on a Google Play eGift Card and you'll get a $5 Best Buy gift card for yourself. Choose "digital" delivery to ensure the gift card arrives on time for Christmas. View Deal

CBS All Access + Showtime: 15% off @ Best Buy

For the streamer or cord cutter on your shopping list, est Buy is taking 15% off CBS All Access and Showtime gift cards. After discount, prices start at $21.25. View Deal

Apple App Store & iTunes: $50 eGift Card for $42.50 @ Best Buy

Like Amazon, Best Buy is offering a $50 Apple App Store & iTunes gift card for just $42.50. Even better, you also get a 4-month trial to Apple Music for free. View Deal