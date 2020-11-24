Amazon Black Friday deal slashes new Echo Dot with Clock to lowest price ever

One of our favorite products, the new Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, is now on sale for the first time since debuting this fall.
Right now, Amazon has the Echo Dot With Clock (4th gen) for $38.99. That's $30 (44%) off. Not only that, the speaker comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb. That's one of the most enticing Black Friday deals we've seen on Amazon.
Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $69 now $38 @ Amazon
Cheapest price: The smart speaker offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's been on sale, but it comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb. The deal is for the Glacier White or Twilight Blue colors.View Deal
In our Echo Dot With Clock (2020) review, we found that the second iteration of the smart speaker isn’t much different from the first. The new Echo Dot with Clock simply took something great and made it round.
And while the internals of the new model are the same as the puck-like 1st gen, the spherical shape seems to help the bass carry and gave music richer depth in side-by-side testing.
Of course, Echo Dot With Clock is much more than a time-telling piece. It can be used with Alexa to set up and control a handful of Bluetooth-equipped smart home gadgets, such as the Sengled smart bulb.
This is the first time that the new Echo Dot With Clock (2020 has been on sale and it's just one of many amazing Amazon Black Friday deals.
