Allswell mattress sale takes 15% off the 5-star rated Luxe Hybrid

Good sleep needn’t cost the earth, and that’s the thinking behind the Allswell Luxe Hybrid mattress, now 15% off in the brand’s latest sale. When using the promo code LABORDAY2021 you’ll get the Luxe Hybrid from just $378.25 (was from $445), netting you a breathable mattress for a lot less than the average. You can also save 25% on accessories and bedding.

We included the cheapest Allswell model in our guide to the best mattresses because it’s great value for money. The Luxe Hybrid is a step up in terms of materials, cozy comfort and breathability, and has racked up over 1,100 5-star reviews at Allswell Home. We spotted a 20% saving on this model back in March, but the new discount is part of Allswell’s Labor Day Mattress sale, so we’d be surprised if it dropped further.

Hybrids are good for couples as they offer more motion isolation (so you won’t disturb each other so much when turning over), and the Hybrid Luxe uses individually-wrapped coils to get the job done. We also like its use of copper and cooling gel to dissipate heat so it doesn’t get trapped in the mattress.

Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress: from $445 from $378.25 at Allswell Home

Save up to $126.75 – These aren’t massive savings, but that’s because Allswell’s mattresses are affordable to begin with. You’re getting a decent mattress for the price here, with four layers (coils and foam) working together to keep your body comfy in multiple positions. As it’s on the softer side, it’s better suited to side sleepers.View Deal

Allswell rates the firmness of the Luxe Hybrid as a 4.5-5.5, which is lower than the average medium-firm (6-7). This is something to keep in mind if you need a lot more support, as you’d be better off going with a firmer hybrid or memory foam mattress. Side sleepers would enjoy it the most, as it will feel softer and more forgiving on your hips, knees and shoulders as you lie on your side.

There’s a degree of cooling support here too, but the Hybrid Luxe isn’t a proper cooling mattress (those are also far more expensive). By the nature of their design, coils in any hybrid increase breathability, and the Luxe doubles down on this with a 2-inch layer of copper gel infused memory foam.

That’s partnered with a quilted top panel designed with cooling SwirlFoam, so the mattress should remain cooler to the touch. If that sounds ideal, also take a look at our Saatva Classic Mattress review – it’s more expensive, but as close to perfect as a mattress gets.

The Allswell Luxe Hybrid is 12-inches deep and comes in sizes twin through to Cal king. Thanks to this cheap mattress deal, the Cal king has dropped to a reasonable $718 (was $845). It’s offered on a 100-night risk-free trial, with a 10-year limited warranty. Like many other mattress in a box brands, Allswell also offers old mattress removal if you arrange it in advance.

As mentioned above you can also save 25% off a range of bedding and accessories in the Allswell mattress sale. This includes discounts on mattress toppers, bedding bundles and mattress protectors. You can also pick up cheap blankets, duvet sets and a new pillow or two for sleeping, overhauling your sleep for much less.