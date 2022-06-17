Allswell Home launches new cooling mattress to beat the heatwave

Allswell Home is known for its range of affordable to mid-range mattresses, and now it has released its first ever mattress dedicated to hot sleepers: The Allswell Cool Mattress, made from coils and breathable memory foam, and priced from $719. Considering how many of us are trying to sleep through very hot weather right now, the timing couldn’t be better.

As you’d expect from one of America’s best mattress brands, there’s a lot of mattress tech for the money here, with The Allswell Cool designed to absorb then draw away excess heat so it doesn’t collect in the mattress and cause you to overheat during sleep.

We see this approach a lot with the best cooling mattresses, and typically those are much more expensive than The Allswell Cool (priced $999 for a queen), with the exception of the superbly priced Cocoon by Sealy Chill ($799 for a queen in the Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale). Here’s what you need to know about Allswell Home’s newest addition…

The Allswell Cool Mattress: Price and deals

Allswell Home’s new cooling mattress in a box is available to buy now directly from the brand’s website, with a queen size normally priced at $999. However this weekend you can save 20%, reducing a queen to $799.

That temporary saving makes the Allswell Cool much more competitive in the world of cooling mattresses, with the official prices for each model as follows:

Twin RRP - $719

Twin XL RRP - $769

Full RRP - $889

Queen RRP - $999

King RRP - $1,299

Cal king RRP - $1,299

This is a good price for a cooling mattress, especially when it’s discounted by 20%, reducing the price of a queen size to $799 - that puts it in direct competition with the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress. Even more impressive, the Allswell Cool is a hybrid, so you’re getting more materials for your money than with the all-foam Cocoon. It’s designed to draw away excess heat, and you’ll have 100 nights to trial it. Returns are free so you have nothing to lose.

The Allswell Cool Mattress: Design and features

As a hybrid, the Allswell Cool is made from coils and foam. By design, this type of mattress is more breathable than even the best memory foam mattresses made with gel foam, as air flows better through and around those coils. This helps the mattress to feel more breathable as you lie on it for several hours at a time.

Just like other cooling beds, it’s designed to draw excess heat away, so it doesn’t pool in the mattress. This could make a difference if you spend half the night kicking off the covers because you’re too warm.

At a glance: The Allswell Cool Type: Cooling hybrid mattress

Firmness: Medium firm (6.5/10)

Price: $719 to $1,299

Sizes: 6 (twin to Cal king)

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Shipping and returns: free

If you suffer from night sweats or hot flashes, then the Allswell Cool probably won’t have enough cooling clout to keep you comfortable. In that case you’d be better off (budget allowing) trialling something like the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Breeze (priced from $3,899 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)), or the Eight Sleep Pod with attached water cooler (priced from $2,295 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)), so you can make the bed as cool as needed. They are vastly more expensive though.

Allswell Home has also added a ‘fast response’ memory foam layer that adapts to your body, delivering pressure relief and support whatever position you sleep in. That makes it a good choice for keeping you comfy in a variety of sleeping positions, as you should feel less pressure on your hips, back and knees.

Do you share your bed? Then the pocketed coils will help isolate motion from your partner to you and vice versa, reducing any disturbance. There’s also reinforced quantum edge coils for better edge support - this enables you to get in and out of bed easier, and to sleep (and sit) on the edge to maximise your space.

The Allswell Cool Mattress: Trial and warranty

You’ll be entitled to free shipping and returns when you buy an Allswell Home mattress, and the Cool comes on a 100-night trial, giving you over three months to ensure it’s the right choice for your body and sleep needs.

The brand will remove your old mattress too but at a cost of $149, payable at checkout. The warranty covers you for 10 years, and warrants your new mattress against defects in workmanship and materials.

This is standard among mid-range beds-in-a-box, though some brands, such as DreamCloud and Nectar Sleep, offer lifetime warranties on cheaper hybrid and all-foam mattresses that are very well-rated.

If you prefer the sound of that, check out our DreamCloud mattress review and our Nectar Mattress review to see why we rate them so highly. Or if you have a very small budget, or want a super-budget option for your guest room, take a look at our best cheap mattress guide. For beds that have a little more life in them but the comfort could be better, consider using a good mattress topper to add firmness, softness or cooling as needed.

The Allswell Home Father’s Day mattress sale is running now, so if you like the look of the Allswell Cool and want to take advantage of that 100-night trial, this weekend is a great time to save. We’re keen to review this one and experience its cooling performance and comfort for ourselves.

Don’t forget to cover your new bed with a quality mattress protector, as this will help it last longer, saving you money in the long run.