Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 videos reveal watch faces, Wear OS and more

Official-looking videos of the interface for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 have surfaced online. The clips highlight possible differences between the two models Samsung is expected to reveal next month at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Shared by SamMobile, the videos claim to distinguish the standard Galaxy Watch 4 and elevated Galaxy Watch 4 Classic experiences. While Samsung itself hasn't confirmed it has multiple smartwatches on the way, these new clips seem to support the existence of two separate models with two different interfaces.

Here's a little Galaxy Watch 4 tease, thanks to our tipster! pic.twitter.com/7sMP41WU7bJuly 27, 2021 See more

Though it's shaping up to be a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 follow-up, the Galaxy Watch 4 could be positioned as the company's wearable flagship device. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic looks more like last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, but will be pitched as a higher-end option, likely with sophisticated aesthetic elements like a rotating bezel.

Beyond physical design, it appears the key difference between the two smartwatch experiences centers around the watch face options. The basic Galaxy Watch 4 boasts sporty and colorful animations and complications, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic faces are more neutral and traditional.

That said, both smartwatches should provide an expansive watch face creation suite, as Samsung promised with the reveal of One UI Watch in June.

The leaked clips also give us a glimpse at the new Google Wear OS, officially called Wear OS 3. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch devices will be the first to run the unified software, absorbing Tizen and adopting select fitness-tracking features from Fitbit.

It's quick, but you can see the Google Maps selected and opened from a cloud of app icons that bears resemblance to Apple's watchOS app menu. The gap between Wear OS vs. watchOS might finally be narrowing.

In addition to tools like activity tracking, step counting and sleep monitoring, the video seemingly confirms a feature called body composition analysis. It doesn't show how the feature works or what exactly it can read, but we've speculated what Galaxy Watch 4 body composition analysis could look like.

We've heard rumors of the feature materializing on the new Galaxy Watch before, and even saw an Amazon listing that mentions body composition analysis. It's possible the Galaxy Watch 4 will pack a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor capable of reading body fat and muscle percentages using a weak electrical current.

Official prices and availability for the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup hasn't trickled out yet, but it won't be long now until we know more. The smartwatches are expected to debut at the Samsung Unpacked keynote on August 11, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.