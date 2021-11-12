All the Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar shows announced on Disney Plus Day

Disney Plus Day unleashed a veritable avalanche of announcements, sneak peeks and trailers for upcoming Marvel shows, Star Wars series, Pixar projects and other Disney titles. Our Disney Plus Day live blog followed every beat of the second anniversary celebration as it happened, but we wouldn't blame anybody for missing something during the whirlwind.

There was an Obi-Wan teaser, new footage from Ms Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, and concept art and title logo reveals from a dozen other shows and movies.

Here's a round-up of all the Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney shows that were announced or teased on Disney Plus Day.

Marvel

Hawkeye

A Marvel special on Disney Plus featured quite a bit of footage from the upcoming Hawkeye series, though we've seen most of it in the trailers. It introduces Hailee Steinfeld as 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop, who teams up with a reluctant Clint Barton to deal with a threat from his past. (Premieres November 24)

Ms. Marvel

The special also gave us another look at Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani as Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan. We were hoping for the first full trailer, but we'll take this morsel for now. (Arriving summer 2022)

Moon Knight

Disney Plus Day gave fans the first footage of Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector. The new globetrotting action-adventure series centers on a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. (Coming soon in 2022)

She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany is green! Or at least her legs are. The first footage of She-Hulk doesn't reveal much of her transformation. But it does feature Mark Ruffalo, both in Hulk form and Bruce Banner form.

X-MEN ‘97

The X-Men '97 animated series from Marvel Studios explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series.

Baymax

OK, it's not technically part of the MCU, but Baymax is an animated series spun off of Big Hero 6, which is based on the Marvel comics. Everybody's favorite healthcare provider robot now gets his own show.

Echo

This Hawkeye spinoff will center on Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a a deaf Native American character who will be introduced during the course of the show.

Agatha: House of Harkness

The WandaVision spinoff brings back Kathryn Hahn as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness. Considering there probably won't be a WandaVision Season 2, this is the best we can hope for to catch up on one of the best post-Endgame villains.

Ironheart

Dominique Thorne is starring as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn returns as the Skrull Talos, who first met in the movie Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

This special was written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy veteran James Gunn.

What If…? (Season 2)

Disney Plus is giving the green light to season 2 of the animated series What If...? After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

This animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

I Am Groot

A series of original shorts explores Baby Groot’s glory days growing up and getting into trouble among the stars.

Marvel Zombies

The animated series reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

Star Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The highly anticipated Star Wars show brings back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, respectively. A behind-the-scenes sneak peek unveils concept art, including a lightsaber fight between the one-time mentor and his pupil. Stream it on Disney Plus. (Arriving in 2022)

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

This documentary celebrates the origins and legacy of Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter, ahead of next month's Book of Boba Fett release. Stream it now.

Pixar

Cars on the Road

Lightning McQueen and Mater are back for a fun-filled cross-country road trip that somehow involves dinosaurs. (Arriving in 2022)

Win or Lose

In Pixar's first original long-form animated series, each 20-minute episode highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game. (Arriving 2023)

More big Disney Plus Day announcements

Willow

Warwick Davis introduces the supporting cast of the upcoming Willow series, including Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel and Dempsey Bryk. (Arriving in 2022)

Tiana

The musical series finds Tiana setting off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind. (Arriving in 2023)

Cheaper By the Dozen

Cheaper By the Dozen, an Original Movie, is streaming March 2022 on #DisneyPlus.

The reimagining of the hit family comedy, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, premieres March 2022.

Disenchanted

Amy Adams and @PatrickDempsey are sharing a bit of magic straight from Andalasia!

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey reprise their roles from the 2008 film Enchanted for this sequel, slated for fall 2022.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The animated adventure centers on Greg Heffley, a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. (Premieres December 3)

Rodrick Rules

The second book in Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series is turned into a movie focusing on the character of Rodrick.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice the titular chipmunks in this hybrid live-action/animated feature. (Arrives in spring 2022)

Better Nate Than Ever

Based on the book by Tim Federle, this adventure sees a teen boy setting off for New York City on his own to audition for a big Broadway show. (Arrives in spring 2022)

Pinocchio

The retelling of the classic tale, directed by Robert Zemeckis, combines live action and visual effects and stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Simon Pegg returns to voice Buck, as he, Crash, Eddie and a few new friends go on a prehistoric mission to save the Lost World from dinosaurs. (Premieres January 28)

Sneakerella

Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven retelling puts a gender-flipped twist on the Cinderella fairy tale. (Premieres February 18)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The Prouds are back in this revival of the popular Disney Channel series from the 2000s.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3

Love is an open door outside the halls of East High. Season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The coming-of-age fantasy adventure is based on the best-selling books, which follow the Grace family as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.

Zootopia+

The hit movie is still begging for a sequel. In the meantime, Disney Plus is giving fans this short-form series set in the fast-paced mammal metropolis.