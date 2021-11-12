Disney Plus Day just dropped first Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight footage

Disney Plus Day has been a non-stop extravaganza of announcements, and nowhere is that more true than with the Marvel presentation.

Not only did Disney debut the first footage of Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, it also revealed a smorgasbord of new Marvel series are on the way.

You can watch the whole special over on Disney Plus right now , but the good stuff doesn’t happen until you hit the 12-minute mark. It starts with a brief Moon Knight teaser, before shifting quickly to She-Hulk and finally to Ms. Marvel.

Even as teasers go, this is still a very brief look at what these three series have to offer. It doesn’t reveal all that much about what’s going on, but it’s certainly enough to leave us wanting more.

Oscar Isaac’s dodgy (and dweeby) English accent aside, Moon Knight seems to be the most intriguing of the lot. Because it’s clear that Isaac’s Marc Spector has absolutely no idea what’s happening to him, or that he’s actually a vigilante with superpowers bestowed by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Anyone who knows the character from the comics will be well aware Spector has dissociative identity disorder. It seems that Moon Knight the series will be taking some cues from M Night Shyamalan's Split, and will (initially, we assume) restrict his super heroics and vigilantism to one of his alternate personalities.

She-Hulk is just as low on the details, and doesn’t even fully reveal Jennifer Walter in her Hulk mode. But it does confirm two things: the first being that she can still transition to her normal human form (something the comics character does not) and that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will play a key role in helping her understand her powers.

Likewise Ruffalo appears in both Hulk and Banner form, which ties into the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

There also appears to be at least one sequence imitating the original ‘70s Hulk TV series, with Ruffalo dressed like Bill Bixby and Tatiana Maslany uttering the famous “don’t make me angry” line. That spoofing further cements the idea that this part of the MCU will lean more on comedy than the franchise has before.

Finally, Ms. Marvel features Kamala Khan seemingly trying to come to terms with gaining her new abilities. Can a Muslim girl from New Jersey be a superhero? The comics say yes, but it’s up to Khan to figure that out for herself. It’s pretty clear that she’s a huge Captain Marvel fangirl as well, which is pretty integral to the character.

We still don’t really know what her powers are, though, or how she gets them. Considering her ties to the Inhumans in the comics, which is one live-action adaptation Marvel probably wants to forget, we may be set for some changes.

All three series are set to debut sometime in 2022, and they won’t be the only ones on the way. Not only are we getting second season orders of What If…? and Loki, but Disney has also confirmed a bunch of more spin-off shows in the works.

Echo will spin out of Hawkeye, and focus on the deaf hero with ‘photographic reflexes,’ while Agatha House of Harkness will no doubt feature the breakout star of WandaVision. Also on the way are what appear to be new MCU animated series: Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel Zombies, and a revival of the ‘90s X-Men animated series X-Men ‘97.

Plus Disney reminded us that we have the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Ironheart, Armor Wars and I am Groot shorts, while a grizzly bearded Nick Fury told us he’ll be returning in Secret Invasion.

And you thought watching the Marvel movies in order was already a marathon event. This is going to make that process a heck of a lot harder.

Not yet caught up on all things Disney Plus Day? Visit our Disney Plus Day live blog recap to read about everything else that got announced, including the latest on the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series and some exciting Pixar news.