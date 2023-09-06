Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream: How to watch US Open quarter-final online

It has been a relatively pain-free run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open for Carlos Alcaraz, dropping just one set in his first four matches at Flushing Meadows. But in Alexander Zverev, the reigning champion faces a player growing in confidence after impressive wins over 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov and sixth seed Jannik Sinner.

The US Open is airing for FREE in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Wednesday, September 6

► Time (approx): 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. BST (Sep. 7) / 10.15 a.m. AEST (Sep. 7)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► U.K. — Sky Sports

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV and ESPN Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Fully recovered from an ankle injury that hampered the second half of his 2022 season, Zverev has been showing signs of the form that saw him climb to number two in the world rankings in June of last year. The towering German reached the semi-finals of the French Open in June and won his 20th career ATP title in July.

Zverev also has positive memories from New York, having reached his first and only Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open in 2021. His aggressive style of play from the baseline suits the hard courts and he’s looked in impressive form in the previous rounds, especially in the hard-fought five-set win over Sinner.

However, the 26-year-old will have to take his game to another level to compete with Alcaraz. The top seed breezed past Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the last round, has hit some frankly ludicrous winners in his four matches so far and has looked supremely confident and at home at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zverev does have a winning record against Alcaraz, currently leading 3-2, but in their last meeting, it was the Spaniard who claimed a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Make sure you catch all the action at the 2023 U.S. Open action by tuning into an Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream. Scroll down for details.

FREE Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to FREE U.S. Open live streams, including Alcaraz vs Zverev, in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service have the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for the Alcaraz vs Zverev livestream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams around the world

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch Alcaraz vs Zverev.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need ESPN Plus to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams.

The streaming service is showing the bulk of the action from Flushing Meadows, though some matches will also be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling is currently offering a tempting discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Wimbledon live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis lovers can watch Alcaraz vs Zverev and all of the action from the 2023 US Open on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whatever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can get all the US Open action, including the Alcaraz vs Zverev match, on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to watch your regular coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the 2023 US Open live streams on Channel Nine, and even if the big matches like Alcaraz vs Zverev don't air on TV, you'll be able to live stream them on the on-demand service 9Now.

That's great news wherever you are because 9Now is available for free if an Australian postcode. Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match — so to watch it all, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan costs $10 AUD per month and new users get a 30-day FREE trial. You'll also need the Sport add-on, which costs $15 per month.