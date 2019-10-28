AirPods Pro May Come In Eight Colors and Launch at Apple Event Next Week

Based on a new report, the new AirPods 3 (aka AirPods Pro) may come in up to eight colors. We also have a new rumor on the release date of Apple's new wireless earbuds.

According to the Taiwanese financial newspaper Economic Daily News, three of the colors will be black, white, and “night green." The paper lists some of Apple suppliers, but otherwise doesn’t add much more information to what we already knew.

Apple offers the iPhone 11 in different colors, including yellow, black, white, green, purple, and red. There is also the Apple Watch, which offers bands with many other different colors. In fact, Apple was the first computer manufacturer that introduced multiple colors on its devices, starting with the second revision of the iMac G3, launched in early 1999.

It is also logical for Apple to introduce more colors so customers can match the AirPods Pro with their devices. The company has been steadily pushing to turn all their devices into fashion accessories, especially with the Apple Watch. There is no reason why the AirPod Pro doesn’t follow that route.

In fact, it may be another selling point for those people who already have the first or second generation AirPods and want their earbuds to go along with their Apple device.

So when will the new AirPods Pro be unveiled? According to leaker Benjamin Geskin in a tweet, Apple will show off the new device next week on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week "at an event / session with journalists at Apple's local offices."

The Apple AirPods Pro are rumored to sell for about $260 — which is quite a price leap for the redesigned devices with active noise cancelling. Compare that to the AirPods with Charging Case for $144. Or the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169.

Check out our AirPods 3 rumor roundup to see all the latest leaks and rumors on Apple's next earbuds.