Forget AirPods — I ditched mine for these budget ANC earbuds 9 months ago, and now they’re on sale at Amazon

For quite some time, I was a huge proponent of Apple's AirPods Pro 2, and don't get me wrong, they're some of the best wireless earbuds around for Apple users.

Nine months ago, though, my AirPods Pro 2 started having issues with microphone quality. I was already on my second set of then after the first set broke, but by then I was out of warranty.

Luckily for me, we had a set of EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds spare in the office, so I picked them up and, honestly, haven't looked back. These fantastic budget earbuds punch way above their weight.

The good news for you is that right now, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are 21% off at Amazon, and almost as cheap as we've ever seen them.

EarFun Air Pro 4: was $79 now $62 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 4 are our favorite budget wireless earbuds for a reason. Great sound quality, excellent ANC, long battery life and an oh-so-attractive price tag.

Talk about punchin'

Seriously, I still can't quite believe how good these earbuds are for the money. As I mentioned earlier, these are our favorite budget wireless earbuds, and for very good reason. In fact, a few very good reasons.

The sound quality on these things is really impressive given the sub-$100 price tag. I genuinely believe it's as good, if not better, than the sound on my AirPods Pro 2.

Bass response is excellent, but doesn't overwhelm the rest of the frequency range, making for a balanced sound. As we pointed out in our EarFun Air Pro 4 review, these are budget buds for audiophiles.

These buds also support advanced codecs, so Android users can stream via aptX lossless and LDAC, for respectable sound quality over Bluetooth.

The ANC on the Air Pro 4 is also very effective. Now, I'll give it to the AirPods Pro 2 here, which admittedly have slightly better noise cancellation, but is it good enough to justify the gulf in price between the two? I don't think so.

The Air Pro 4 are IPX5-rated, meaning they're sweat and splash resistant. I've been using these buds in the gym for, well, the nine months I've owned them, and they're still as good as new.

Battery life is also decent. The buds themselves have a 7.5-hour battery life when using ANC, with a further 27.5 hours from the charging case. This was enough to get me through almost a whole flight from London to Chicago (8 hours) last year, and I've never once found the batteries dead when I need to use the buds.

All in all, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are some pretty unbeatable earbuds for the money, and I won't be going back to AirPods any time soon.