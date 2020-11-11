AirPods Pro deal is $55 off at Amazon right now — the lowest price ever

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. Now that Black Friday deals are in full swing, this is one AirPods Pro deal you cannot afford to miss.

Right now you can get the AirPods Pro on sale for $194 from Amazon. That's $55 off and $6 cheaper than they were on Prime Day. It's one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals we've seen.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $194 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are great wireless earbuds, featuring effective noise cancellation as well as sweat and water resistance. There's also a Transparency Mode for when you need to hear things around you. This is the lowest price ever.View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now 128.98 @ Amazon

Amazon also has the classic AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $128.98. That's $30 off. These wireless earbuds also feature Apple's H1 chip, but lack noise cancelling and sweat/water resistance. View Deal

There’s a reason why we named the AirPods Pro as one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Not only do they offer a more comfortable fit than the standard AirPods, they also come with solid noise cancelling performance, sweat and water resistance, intuitive controls, and great sound.

iPhone users also get an extra advantage in that the built-in H1 chip will instantly connect to your iPhone — so you don’t have to go through an annoying pairing process.

While their battery life could always be better (you get about 5 hours with noise cancelling off and 4.5 hours with ANC on), the charging case offers up to 24 hours of total listening time. And it's wireless, so you can just pop the AirPods Pro case onto a wireless charger to keep them charged.

