Achy back? There’s now $300 off WinkBeds’ top mattress for back pain

Back pain is a major sleep disruptor, as is overheating. If you’re looking for a new mattress and you’re dealing with either of these sleep issues, take a look at the WinkBed Mattress. It’s designed to be breathable and supportive, with a 3-step Back Relief System to better support your back and relieve pressure. Better still, you can now save $300 on the WinkBed Hybrid in every size (opens in new tab).

The WinkBed sits in our best mattress guide as our top choice for back support, and that’s thanks to its advanced lumbar support and deep pressure relief courtesy of pocketed steel springs. It’s also a good choice for hot sleepers because of the brand’s own Heat Disperse Tech to wick away heat during sleep and reduce overheating.

Thanks to the new WinkBeds mattress sale, a queen size handmade WinkBed Mattress is reduced to $1,499 (was $1,799). It comes in your choice of four firmness levels, from soft to extra support for heavier bodies, and you’ll get a 120-night trial to properly test it at home. We don't expect this price to drop any further ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales, so now is a great time to buy the WinkBed.

(opens in new tab) The WinkBed mattress: from $1,149 $849 at WinkBeds (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This is a great deal on a top-rated mattress for cooling and back support, and it comes in your choice of four firmness levels so you can tailor it to your sleep needs. The WinkBed Mattress uses a mix of foam and pocketed springs for deep pressure relief and contouring, and you’ll get free shipping to your door, plus a lifetime warranty.

Trying to sleep when you have back pain seems like an impossible task, but a supportive mattress in a box that suits your body and sleep style may make a difference to your in-bed comfort. We’d first recommend asking your doctor or chiropractor what mattress firmness would be suitable for your type of back ache, as a firm bed isn’t always the right approach.

The WinkBed Mattress, now $300 off in this latest mattress sale, is well-rated for back support, and that’s largely down to its 3-Step Back-Relief System. There’s an advanced LumbaLayer designed to deliver better support in the middle of your body, coupled with a pocket spring system to relieve pressure across your shoulders, back and hips. Support extends right out to the edges, thanks to the WinkBeds ExtraEdge Anti-Sag Support. It has good user reviews for back pain, and you can filter these on the brand’s website to see how existing customers rate it.

The fact that you can choose from four different firmness levels means that you can tailor it more to your sleep needs. The Soft is rated a 4.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, which we’d recommend if you want a mattress for side sleepers. Then there’s the Luxury Firm, rated a 6.5, the extra-supportive Firm is rated a 7, and the Plus, designed for heavy people, is rated an 8 out of 10.

While it isn’t strictly a cooling mattress, the WinkBed Mattress also sports a moisture-wicking and breathable Tencel cover, coupled with a gel-infused Hypersoft Foam to disperse heat. All those pocketed coils responsible for support and pressure relief boost breathability too. It’s ideal for people who love the feel of a great memory foam mattress but want to stay cooler.

The WinkBed mattress is handmade in America, and you’ll get 120 nights to trial it at home, with a lifetime warranty for long-term coverage.

