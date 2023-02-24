7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and Apple (Feb. 24-26)

Getting the party started is easy with so many new shows and movies to watch this weekend. As usual, a variety of new releases are available on Netflix , Peacock , Apple TV Plus and more streaming services.

At the top of the weekend slate, Party Down season 3 revives the cancelled show about cater waiters with Hollywood dreams. Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino and other original cast members are back in their little pink bowtie and ready to make you laugh (or laugh-cry).

Other returning series include the racing doc Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 , teen drama Outer Banks season 3 and gritty reboot Bel-Air season 2 .

On the movie side, Stranger Things dad David Harbour goes ghost as a spirit who inadvertently becomes a social media star.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Party Down season 3 (Starz)

Are we having fun yet? If not, you soon will be since Party Down is back! The woefully underrated comedy returns for a third season after Starz canceled it 13 (thirteen) years ago. As far as revivals go, this might take the passed-platter cake. After finding a new audience via streaming, the cult fave show — created by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd — finally continues the story of the long-suffering band of cater waiters hoping to eventually make it big in Hollywood.

Most of the original cast reprises their roles, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, Ryan Hansen, Ken Marino and Martin Starr. Lizzy Caplan, sadly, had scheduling conflicts. She is missed, though the additions of Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams take some of the sting away. The cater waiters are still working parties in the Los Angeles area, though time has wrought some changes. Not too many, though, as they’re still as lovably weird, self-absorbed and awkward as ever.

Outer Banks season 3 (Netflix)

Welcome to Poguelandia, b***h! Last we saw the Pogues, they had lost out on a haul of gold and were stranded on an island. Now, they’re enjoying a carefree existence in their new home, which they’ve dubbed Poguelandia. But danger won’t stop following John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant).

Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) is still after them, as is the Caribbean mob. Treasure continues to beckon them all. And John B. will also have to come to terms with the fact that his long-dead father is actually alive.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 (Netflix)

Racing is more popular than ever thanks to this high-octane, intense docuseries that chronicles everything that happens on and off the track during a Formula 1 season. As those who followed the 2022 season of F1 live streams know, this season will have plenty of drama in store for viewers. Not only did it follow an extremely controversial end to the previous year, but a major overhaul of regulations that led the teams to build new cars also changed things up, with the intention of evening the playing field.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team looks to continue its success, while Mercedes angles for a comeback. Ferrari, meanwhile, struggles with a speedy but unreliable car — and questionable decisions from the pit wall team. Check out our Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 review for more detail.

Bel-Air season 2 (Peacock)

After having his life flipped-turned upside down, Will (Jabari Banks) learned the harsh truth about his estranged father and thought about running away from Bel-Air. Now, in season 2, he’s at a crossroads. He still struggles to trust the Banks family, though his friendship with Carlton (Olly Sholotan) deepens. A new figure enters the scene, who challenges the status quo.

Meanwhile, Philip (Adrian Holmes) and Viv (Cassandra Freeman) continue to balance their marriage with their careers. Hilary (Coco Jones) works to cement her role as an influencer and forms a connection to an English literature teacher played by original series star Tatyana Ali).

The Consultant (Prime Video)

Christoph Waltz brings his usual elegant, yet menacing charisma to this comedic thriller that shares a tone with the best show of 2022 , Severance. Waltz plays Regus Patoff, a brutally tough consultant called into whip a flailing mobile gaming company into shape. But “whip” is too soft of a word to describe Regus’ methods.

His reign of terror relies on instilling paranoia, dispensing humiliation and cultivating internal rivalries. Two employees, Elaine (Brittany O'Grady) and Craig (Nat Wolff), are both horrified and fascinated by Regus, whose background is a total mystery. When they set out to learn more about the man, they find themselves caught up in his mindgames.

We Have a Ghost (Netflix)

David Harbour has been a small-town sheriff combating supernatural elements, an ass-kicking Santa and, now, a friendly ghost. No, not Casper — this one’s name is Ernest because he resembles Ernest Borgnine.

When homeowner Frank (Anthony Mackie) films Ernest and uploads the video to social media, the ghost becomes a viral sensation. Frank enlists his kid, Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), to help cash in on the resulting attention. But things take a turn when the CIA wants to capture Ernest. Kevin vows to help the ghost elude the authorities and find peace in the afterlife. Oh, and Jennifer Coolidge is around, doing her hilarious thing.

Liaison (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s first French and English-language original series stars Vincent Cassel and Eva Green in a sexy spy drama. Alison is a buttoned-up British aide in the Home Office, while Gabriel is a cocky, charming French intelligence officer.

They share a complicated romantic history and re-enter each other’s orbit when Syrian hackers uncover evidence of planned terrorist attacks on the U.K. Gabriel is assigned to take them safely to France, while Alison helps her boss try to work out a security agreement with the French government. But not everything is what it seems and danger threatens innocent lives in both countries.

What else to watch this weekend

Snowfall season 6 (FX)

Drug kingpin Franklin Saint looks to rebuild his empire.

The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV Plus)

Eugene Levy visits beautiful locations around the world.

