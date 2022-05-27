What to watch Memorial Day weekend: Stranger Things 4, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more

Looking for what to watch this weekend? We have great news. Memorial Day weekend brings two of the year’s biggest, most-anticipated releases: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things 4 .

If you can't decide what to stream first, this long holiday weekend gives you plenty of time to watch all the new shows and movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and other streaming services.

Obi-Wan brings back Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi knight, as well as prequel trilogy co-star Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader (formerly known as Anakin Skywalker).

Meanwhile, Stranger Things returns after a long three-year absence during which the cast has grown up . The friends are split up across the country, even as a new, even more terrifying supernatural threat surfaces from the Upside Down.

Other new shows include two new true crime docuseries , Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders and Sins of the Amish, and the dinosaur/nature visual feast Prehistoric Planet. For lighter, but still bittersweet fare, say a final farewell to the late Norm Macdonald by watching his posthumous stand-up special.

Here’s a guide on what to watch this weekend.

Stranger Things season 4, volume 1 (Netflix)

The pandemic did a number on many movie and TV productions, but many none more than Stranger Things. The show last aired in July 2019, which feels about 10 bazillion years ago in both the real world and the fictional one. Our lives have been completely turned upside-down, while just six months have passed on screen (even if the kids look like they’re in their 30s).

Following the battle at Starcourt Mall, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is living in California with the Byers family and corresponding with boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Unbeknownst to any of them, Hopper (David Harbour) survived but is stuck in a Russian prison. The teens soon discover the horrors of high school are nothing compared to a new supernatural threat, one that’s been long-buried and could connect the dots on the mystery of the Upside Down.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab) (Volume 2 arrives on July 1)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus)

Lucasfilm may have started ahead of Marvel in releasing Disney Plus shows, but they’ve fallen a bit behind. Star Wars may start to catch up this year and next with Obi-Wan Kenobi , Andor , Ahsoka and possibly others. One thing Lucasfilm has over Marvel is that none of the latter’s projects have hit quite as big as The Mandalorian, which didn’t even star an established character. In stark contrast, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s arrival brings two of the franchise’s most iconic characters back to our screens.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the Jedi knight from the prequel trilogy. Ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, he is watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. But his former pupil, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), remains a very dangerous threat. And though we know where they eventually end up, it’ll be interesting to see how they get there.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

The comedian’s death last September took many by surprise, as the Saturday Night Live alum didn’t publicize a nine-year battle with cancer. Macdonald left one more surprise in store for his fans: an unreleased one-hour comedy special from summer 2020.

His longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) that Macdonald filmed the special in his living room in one take, the night before a medical procedure. He came through it just fine, but when his health took a turn for the worse a year later, he asked for the recording to be unearthed and even came up with the title himself. The special also includes clips of Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Spade, Molly Shannon and David Letterman discussing their late friend at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

Streaming Monday, May 30 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders (Hulu)

Tony and Emmy winning actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her home state of Oklahoma to dig into the sensational 1977 case of murdered three murdered Girl Scouts. It personally haunts her, because Chenoweth was a Girl Scout herself — and nearly went on the camping trip during which Lori Lee Farmer, Michele Heather Guse and Doris Denise Milner were raped and killed.

The four-part docuseries chronicles the manhunt and trial of the suspected killer, but also explores the questions that continue to torment the victims’ families, law enforcement, the greater Tulsa community and Chenoweth. "I should have been on that trip, but I had gotten sick," she notes. "It has stuck with me my whole life. I could have been one of them."

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Sins of the Amish (Peacock)

The Amish are often viewed as peaceful, quiet people who live a simple life free of technology. However, many first-person accounts have exposed the darkness that can exist within the Amish and Mennonite communities. This new docu-series features more of them, given by courageous survivors of abuse.

Misty Griffin, an activist and author, is one of the women who takes a stand against the widespread crimes and controlling behavior in the hope of creating a safer environment for young Amish girls. She tells her harrowing story of being abused by a bishop, then receiving no help from law enforcement.

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Emergency (Prime Video)

The dark satire/horror flick about BIPOC college students is based on a 2018 short film from director Carey Williams and writer KD Dávila which won jury prizes at Sundance and SXSW. The story follows friends Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and Sean (RJ Cyler) as they embark on an epic night of spring break parties during their senior year.

When they return to their apartment to pre-game, they discover their roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) obliviously playing video games while an unknown drunk white woman lays semi-conscious on the floor. Kunle wants to call the police, but Sean points out how bad the situation looks. Instead, the three men decide to take “Goldilocks” somewhere safe, but don’t know they’re being location-tracked by her frantic sister.

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV Plus)

Jon Favreau takes photorealistic visual effects lessons from The Mandalorian, The Lion King and Jungle Book and applies them to this breathtaking docu-series that depicts dinosaurs in their natural habitats. Prehistoric Planet relies on the latest paleontological findings to imagine how dinosaurs lived some 66 million years ago. Each episode explores a different environment, from coasts to deserts to forests. Narration is provided by the iconic Sir David Attenborough.

The wildlife photography is also top-notch, but the main attraction is the dinosaurs. The long-extinct creatures are rendered in such exquisite, detailed CGI that you really believe a T. Rex is taking his babies for a turtle-hunting swim in the ocean.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

We've got even more TV and movie recommendations:

Shoresy (Hulu)

The Letterkenny spinoff spotlights the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite titular character.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

The comedian returns with more bold takes on everyday life, with guests including Wayne Brady, Questlove, Sam Richardson, Amy Schumer, and Kenan Thompson.

Streaming now on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

A profile of chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian aid organization that combats hunger.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

The documentary chronicles Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy’s journey to become a highly-streamed SoundCloud rapper.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

