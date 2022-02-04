7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and more

Got the February blues? Cheer yourself up by getting cozy with the new movies and shows premiering this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services.

The lineup is led by the buzzy limited series Pam and Tommy , based on the true story of the sex tape filmed by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1995. Stolen and online without their consent, it's one of the first viral videos in internet history.

For a good laugh, check out the improv comedy/mystery series Murderville, which sees real celebrities trying to solve fake murder cases alongside a detective played by Will Arnett. If you are more in the mood for a thriller, Amazon has a new Reacher series and Uma Thurman stars in Apple's new series Suspicion.

Plus, Raised by Wolves season 2 and Sweet Magnolias season 2 are streaming now, so fans of those shows should prepare for a binge.

Here is our guide on what to watch this weekend — and we've got many more recommendations in our list of new shows and movies to watch in February 2022 .

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

Back in the ‘90s, Baywatch siren Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee got married after a whirlwind romance and filmed their honeymoon, ahem, activities. And thus, one of the earliest viral videos was born. Hulu’s limited series tells the story of the infamous sex tape and how it went lit up the internet.

Downton Abbey alum Lily James plays Pam and Sebastian “Bucky Barnes” Stan is Tommy. To a thumping soundtrack of ‘90s-era hit songs, the show follows the couple from their initial meeting at a nightclub through their wedding and honeymoon, to the tape being stolen by Lee’s disgruntled contractor Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen). Gauthier then teams up with a shady porn producer (Nick Offerman) to sell the tape online. The couple sues in response, but Anderson is shamed by the public much more than Lee “because I’m a woman,” as she screams. Sexism, misogyny, celebrity and greed — sounds like a story ripped from today’s headlines.

Streaming now on Hulu

Murderville (Netflix)

The comedy-mystery genre is really hitting it out of the park lately. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a delight last year (and my favorite show of 2021), and Apple’s The Afterparty is fantastic so far. Now, Netflix is getting into the game with Murderville, which ups the ante by adding improv.

Will Arnett plays Detective Terry Seattle, who tackles a new murder mystery in every episode with a celebrity partner. The celebs — Kumail Nanjiani, Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone — have no prior knowledge of the case. With Terry’s help, they must investigate the crime scene and question three suspects before naming one as the killer. Along the way, distractions and wacky hijinks threaten to trip up the celebs.

Streaming now on Netflix

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video)

Fans of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books have been very vocal against casting Tom Cruise as the main character in the 2012 film adaptation. You see, the novels describe Jack Reacher as a 6’5” behemoth; Cruise is 5’7” at best. Well, now they can all shut up because Amazon’s series has cast 6’2” actor Alan Ritchson as the war hero turned vigilante investigator.

The show follows Jack after he renters civilian life. A drifter who doesn’t have a phone, he travels around the country. But when he arrives in Margrave, Georgia, he is arrested as a suspect in the small town’s first murder in 20 years. Jack must find a way to prove his innocence, but a deeper conspiracy is at work against him.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Suspicion (Apple TV Plus)

Uma Thurman headlines this thriller about CEO Katherine Newman, whose son Leo is kidnapped from a New York hotel. The footage of the incident goes viral largely because the kidnappers are wearing masks of the royal family. A few days later, four seemingly ordinary British citizens are arrested for the crime and questioned by an FBI agent (Noah Emmerich) and a London police inspector (Angel Coulby).

The suspects were all staying at the hotel and have ties to Katherine’s company: IT expert Aadesh Chopra (Kunal Nayyar), bank financier Natalie Thompson (Georgina Campbell), Oxford University professor Tara McAllister (Elizabeth Henstridge), and Leo’s fellow Oxford student Eddie Walker (Tom Rhys Harries). They team up to prove their innocence, engaging in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse game with law enforcement.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Sweet Magnolias season 2 (Netflix)

The romantic drama returns with more complications and surprises for best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott). The story picks up after a big cliffhanger that endangers the women’s children in a car accident.

Season 2 will throw some more romantic curveballs at the three women. Maddie’s relationship with baseball coach Cal (Justin Bruening) may be strained by the accident and she may have to lean on ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein). Meanwhile, Dana Sue must decide whether to pursue the sexy farmer or get back together with her husband. And Helen is enjoying the sparks between her and sous chef Erik (Dion Johnstone).

Streaming now on Netflix

Raised by Wolves season 2 (HBO Max)

The dystopian drama answers some questions and asks even more in its second season. Mother (Amanda Collin), Father (Abubakar Salim) and their children have relocated to a new, more comfortable home in the tropical zone of Kepler-22b. They join an atheist collective, which aligns with Mother’s beliefs. However, the children’s Mithraic backgrounds and beliefs threaten to disrupt the community.

Meanwhile, Marcus (Travis Fimmel) hasn’t given up his quest to convert everyone into Mithraism believers, despite the destruction of his crew. He searches for the Tree of Knowledge, which is prophesied to save humanity.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Book of Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Prime Video unveils this light, gentle rom-com about uptight English writer Henry (Sam Claflin) whose novel is a massive failure everywhere but Mexico. When he’s invited to take a promotional tour through the country, he meets the book’s translator, Maria (Verónica Echegui), who will be traveling with him.

Soon, Henry discovers why his book is such a success in Mexico — Maria has rewritten it as an erotic novel. He’s furious, but also finds himself very attracted to her. You can probably guess how this story ends.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video