7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple and more

Ain’t no party like a binge party! Get your groove on with the new movies and shows this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and other streaming services. Kick back with a beverage and snack, hit play and escape into 1880s New York, zombie-ridden Korea or disturbed suburbia.

At the top of this weekend’s lineup is The Afterparty, which features a murderer’s row of comedians playing murder suspects. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Ilana Glazer are just a few of the names that will make you laugh in this true-crime sendup.

Speaking of send-ups, female-focused psychological thrillers get a satirical take in The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. The hilariously long title stars Kristen Bell, who established herself as the Queen of Snark when she played Veronica Mars.

For more serious fare, Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellows unveils his new period drama, The Gilded Age, which pits old money vs. new money in the parlors and dining rooms of New York City.

The Afterparty (Apple TV Plus)

A comedy booker’s dream lineup anchors this Christopher Miller/Phil Lord joint, directed by Miller himself. Tiffany Haddish plays a detective called to a murder scene at the afterparty of a high school reunion. The victim, Xavier (Dave Franco), is a famous pop/movie star who was not very well-liked by his former classmates, who all become prime suspects in the crime.

Each episode features a retelling of the night told by a different character in the style of a different genre. The performances by Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Zoë Chao, John Early, and Jamie Demetriou will leave you rolling on the floor. In this case, crime really does pay … in laughs.

Streaming today on Apple TV Plus

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes sets his new period drama in the opulent era of the title, 1880s New York. New money is flooding the city, but looked down upon by old wealth. Leading the latter’s charge against the grasping mushrooms is snobby socialite Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski). Her well-defined world order is threatened by the arrival of new neighbors, the filthy rich industrialist George Russell (Morgan Spector) and his ambitious wife Bertha (Carrie Coon).

Into this social war enters Agnes’ orphaned niece Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson). She may have old money in her blood, but she and her friend, aspiring Black writer Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), have dreams that don’t fit into the established system.

Streaming now on HBO Max

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix)

Kids, this is the story of how we got a gender-flipped quasi-sequel spinoff of a once-popular sitcom that botched its landing. After How I Met Your Mother ended its nine-season run in 2014, the series creators tried to make How I Met Your Dad starring Greta Gerwig, which failed (and thank goodness, because that allowed Gerwig to direct Lady Bird).

This Is Us writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger took another crack at it and here we are. Hilary Duff stars as hopeless romantic Sophie, whose older self (Kim Cattrall) recounts the titular story to her son. The spinoff is more diverse than the original, and there are some Easter Eggs and callbacks that HIMYM fans can appreciate. But is it legen — wait for it — dary? We wouldn’t place a slap bet on it.

Streaming now on Netflix

All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

If you’re looking for your next Korean drama fix while waiting for Squid Game season 2, this zombie thriller might just be the ticket. In fact, some of the best zombie movies and shows have come from Korea (if you haven’t watched Train to Busan … why not?!).

Based on a popular webtoon, All Of Us Are Dead is set at a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. The trapped students must fight their way out, else become one of the infected. They rely on friendships, forge alliances and experience betrayals while trying to make it out alive.

Streaming now on Netflix

Airing Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. on Showtime via Sling or Fubo (as a premium add-on)

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (Netflix)

Aziz Ansari has been much less visible since he faced allegations of sexual misconduct in 2018. He cut back on touring, released just one major standup special on Netflix the next year (in which he addressed the scandal) and minimized his role in the long-awaited third season of Master of None.

Now, two years after his special Right Now, Ansari is back with this bare-bones recording of a surprise gig at his old stomping grounds, the Comedy Cellar in New York City. The act touches on COVID (of course), the White House and the virtues of flip phones.

Streaming now on Netflix

Home Team (Netflix)

If Home Team looks and sounds like an Adam Sandler movie — well, it is … sort of. Sandler produced the movie under his Happy Madison banner, which has a megabucks deal with Netflix. And he calls upon his old pal Kevin James to headline the feel-good sports movie inspired by actual events.

James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who is suspended from the NFL and ends up helping his 12-year-old son's football team. It’s an opportunity for the two to connect and for Payton to get back to the basics of the game he loves.

Streaming now on Netflix

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

The four-part documentary series from W. Kamau Bell unpacks the tarnished legacy of Bill Cosby, who was revered as a Black icon and “America’s Dad” for decades until he was accused of rape and sexual assault by over 60 women.

The doc explores Cosby’s life and work, weighing his despicable actions against the global influence he had. It weaves together archival footage and interviews with comedians, journalists and some of the women who had harrowing encounters with Cosby.

Debuts this Sunday (Jan. 30) at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime via Sling or Fubo (as a premium add-on)