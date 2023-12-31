2024 Fiesta Bowl live stream: How to watch Oregon vs Liberty

The Fiesta Bowl is a must-see each year for any true college football fan. It always pits two great teams against each other and consistently delivers with action-packed (and competitive) football.

2024 Fiesta Bowl Streaming Details Oregon vs. Liberty

Date: January 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

• U.S. channel — Watch on ESPN via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The 2024 Fiesta Bowl should be no different. This year, Bo Nix and Oregon’s high-octane offense will be taking on Liberty after it secured its first FBS conference championship with a win over New Mexico State.

At first blush, it may seem like Oregon has the advantage here. As the eighth-ranked team in the country, Oregon earned its bowl appearance and then some. Bo Nix, its quarterback, is one of the top in the country and was in the hunt for the Heisman. He leads a downright impressive offense that ranked second in the nation for scoring and offensive yards. And with a solid defense to boot, Oregon will be tough to beat.

But Liberty is no slouch. The team is ranked 23rd in the nation and earned its first Fiesta Bowl appearance by going undefeated this season with 13 wins. Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter had a solid year behind center, but dominated several games with his rushing ability. Liberty’s defense, meanwhile, has put on a show this year, topping the country in interceptions.

All of that becomes a recipe for what should be an exciting game. Will we see Bo Nix be Bo Nix and dominate or will the Liberty defense, which has been so stellar all year long, rain on his parade? Meanwhile, can the Oregon defense keep up with Salter or will they have as hard a time as every other Liberty opponent this year trying to keep up with him?

On paper, one might say this year’s Fiesta Bowl won’t be all that competitive. But we have a feeling they’re wrong. And we may just see one of the more compelling Fiesta Bowls ever when the teams kick off on New Year’s Day (January 1) at 1 p.m. ET.

Read on for more on how you can tune in to watch the game live.

How to watch the 2024 Fiesta Bowl from anywhere

If you're traveling on New Year's Day and just can't seem to find any platform to watch the game on, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.



How to watch the Fiesta Bowl in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Fiesta Bowl will air live on ESPN, giving you plenty of options for watching the game on New Year’s Day.

Of course, ESPN is available on broadcast TV, so if you have a cable or satellite provider, you shouldn’t have any issue finding it on the dial. ESPN will also stream the games from the ESPN app and the ESPN website, though on the latter, you’ll need to log in and authenticate your cable, satellite, or live TV provider.

You can also find ESPN on several streaming platforms, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and others.

Sling Orange, one of our favorite streaming platforms, offers 40 channels, including ESPN. And at $40 per month, it’s nicely affordable. Another favorite service of ours, Fubo, costs $75 per month and comes with 121 channels, including ESPN.

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching college basketball and sports in general. Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch the Fiesta Bowl in Canada

The Fiesta Bowl won’t be available in Canada on cable or satellite, but Fubo, which is one of our favorite streaming platforms and streams ESPN, is available in Canada.

If you're not a Fubo customer, you may want to opt for our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, which will allow you to access another streaming service to watch the games.

How to watch the Fiesta Bowl in the UK

If you’re in the U.K., the Fiesta Bowl won’t be aired live, so you’ll need to opt for a VPN like ExpressVPN to access your streaming service and stream from afar.

How to watch the Fiesta Bowl in Australia

Kayo is an Australia-only streaming service that carriers a variety of sports programming, including college football. Kayo will be streaming the Fiesta Bowl live from its streaming service.

If you don't want to sign up for Kayo, you can log on to ExpressVPN and access your streaming service of choice from Australia.