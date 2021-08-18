2021 Little League World Series live streams: How to watch games, start times, channels

Time to play ball and watch the 2021 Little League World Series live streams online. The tournament is back after taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. But now, the all-star teams of kid baseball players are ready to go to bat in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the hope of becoming the Little League World Series Champion.

LLWS start time, channels The first four games of the Little League World Series kick off Thursday, August 19 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Other games will air on ESPN2 and ABC.

• ESPN and ESPN are available on Sling TV.

There are 16 teams in the tournament's double-elimination bracket. That means the teams that lose their first-round game will still have a chance to get to the final. Each side of the bracket, named for Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver, respectively, will see one team from the winner's field and one team from the elimination field face off. Then, the prevailing teams from both sides will meet in the LLWS final for a shot at the championship trophy.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2021 Little League World Series live streams, including the full schedule below.

How to watch 2021 Little League World Series from anywhere on Earth

Just because ESPN isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2021 Little League World Series if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

2021 Little League World Series live streams in the US

In the U.S., the 2021 Little League World Series begins Thursday, August 19 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Other games will air on ESPN 2 and ABC.

ABC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, but you'll need a cable package for ESPN and ESPN2.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you'll be able to watch games via Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Even though Sling doesn't have ABC, it's one of the best streaming services due to its affordable price. And the Sling Orange package has ESPN and ESPN2. We also recommend Fubo, which has a more comprehensive lineup.

2021 Little League World Series live streams in the UK

As of now, it looks like the 2021 Little League World Series isn't airing on any British channels.

Anyone traveling abroad can still access the services they already pay for by using ExpressVPN.

2021 Little League World Series live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2021 Little League World Series on the TSN family of channels or on the TSN app. See the broadcast schedule here.

2021 Little League World Series schedule of games

To see the full bracket of the 2021 Little League World Series, download this PDF.

Here is the schedule of games, their dates and start times and channels.

Thursday, August 19

1. Hawaii vs. Connecticut - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

2. Tennessee vs. Ohio - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

3. Nebraska vs. New Jersey - 5 p.m. (ESPN)

4. New Hampshire vs. California - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, August 20

5. Pennsylvania vs. Oregon - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

6. Michigan vs. Florida - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

7. Louisiana vs. South Dakota - 5 p.m. (ESPN)

8. Washington vs. Texas - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, August 21

9. Loser 2 vs. Loser 4 - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

10. Loser 1 vs. Loser 3 - 3 p.m. (ABC)

11. Loser 6 vs. Loser 8 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

12. Loser 5 vs. Loser 7 - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, August 22

13. Winner 2 vs. Winner 4 - 9 a.m. (ESPN)

14. Winner 1 vs. Winner 3 - 11 a.m. (ESPN)

15. Winner 6 vs. Winner 8 - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

16. Winner 5 vs. Winner 7 - 2 p.m. (ABC)

Monday August 23

17. Loser 15 vs. Winner 10 - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

18. Loser 16 vs. Winner 9 - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

19. Winner 12 vs. Loser 13 - 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

20. Winner 11 vs. Loser 14 - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, August 24

21. Winner 18 vs. Winner 19 - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

22. Winner 17 vs. Winner 20 - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, August 25

23. Winner 13 vs. Winner 16 - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

24. Winner 14 vs. Winner 15 - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, August 26

25. Loser 24 vs. Winner 22 - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

26. Loser 23 vs. Winner 21 - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, August 28

27. Winner 23 vs. Winner 26 - 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

28. Winner 24 vs. Winner 25 - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, August 29

29. Consolation: Loser 27 vs. Loser 28 - 10 a.m. (ESPN)

30. Final: Winner 27 vs. Winner 28 - 3 p.m. (ABC)