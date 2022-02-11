11 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more

When you’re not watching that big game (or if you’re not interested at all), there are plenty of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and other streaming services.

Yes, the Super Bowl live stream will be the focus for millions of viewers. But it’s not the only thing going on this weekend. The lineup of new movies and shows spans genres, with romantic comedies, thrillers and sci-fi on deck. The most high-profile title is Inventing Anna, the latest creation of Shonda Rhimes. Even better, this juicy story of a grifter who cons rich New York City socialites is true!

While NBC is airing the Winter Olympics 2022 after the game, Peacock is stepping up to provide a glitzy premiere with Bel-Air. It’s a dark version of the Fresh Prince story — and produced by Will Smith himself.

Other notable offerings include the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me, Love Is Blind season 2 and Dollface season 2.

Here is our guide to what to watch this weekend.

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Here’s a head-scratching fact: Shonda Rhimes hasn’t created a show since 2012’s Scandal. Through her production company, her fingerprints have been on a bunch of other shows since then, including Netflix’s period hit Bridgerton. Now, Rhimes returns to the creator’s seat for this limited series based on an infamous true story, first told in a New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler.

Ozark’s Emmy winner Julia Garner stars as Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin. She’s a gifted grifter who infiltrates New York City’s elite party scene and begins scamming new friends and businesses, to the tune of some $275,000. She’s eventually caught and as she awaits trial, Anna reveals her tale to a reporter (Anna Clumsky) who is both fascinated and disgusted by the expert trickery.

Streaming now on Netflix

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Now, this is a story all about how a troubled Philadelphia teen’s life gets flipped and turned upside down when he’s sent to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt in Bel-Air. This story has been told before, in a sitcom starring Will Smith that ran from 1990 to 1996. It’s being told again, in a dark and gritty reboot inspired by an amateur trailer. Smith himself blessed the idea, helped develop it into a series and serves as a producer.

Jabari Banks takes over the role of Will, who leaves the violent streets of West Philly to move in with Uncle Phillip (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Vivian (Cassandra Freeman). While he’s dazzled by extravagant lifestyle, Will finds it difficult to acclimate to his new surroundings. This Bel-Air is a cutthroat place, teeming with sharks like Will’s too-cool-for-you cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan).

Streaming Sunday, Feb. 13 on Peacock

Marry Me (Peacock)

Jennifer Lopez is dating Ben Affleck, there’s a new J.Lo rom-com … I’m having flashbacks to the early aughts and I like it. Lopez pairs off with Owen Wilson in this frothy love story, which arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day.

She plays Kat Valdez, superstar singer and half of a music power couple with Bastian (Maluma). Their hit single “Marry Me” is climbing the charts and the couple has plans to tie the knot in front of an audience of fans. Just before the ceremony starts, Kat learns Bastian cheated on her and she has an epic meltdown on stage. On an impulse, she picks out a random guy to wed — divorced math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Wilson), who’s only there at the behest of his daughter. They say “I do,” kicking off a wild ride that upends both their lives. But they may discover that love sometimes happens in the strangest ways.

Streaming now on Peacock

Love Is Blind season 2 (Netflix)

Is love truly blind? Season 1 of the Netflix dating series proved that it can be. Two of the show’s couples are still married — which is already a better track record than that other rose-filled dating franchise. But those feel-good love stories are just a bonus because let’s face it: We’re all here for the messy drama.

The show’s format remains the same: Single men and women date each other, sight unseen, in connected pods. They only meet if they get engaged. This time around, the singles are more wishy-washy and the engaged couples aren’t as solid — think season 1’s Giannina and Damian, not Lauren and Cameron. The producers have also added more structure to episodes, like dedicated “meeting the family” time, which produces some wonderfully uncomfortable interactions. Give us all the awkward!

Streaming now on Netflix

Dollface season 2 (Hulu)

This weekend’s new movies and shows are dominated by romance, as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. But so is Galentine’s Day, which Hulu marks with the return of Dollface. The show follows Jules (Kat Dennings), who is trying to reconnect with female friends and make new ones following a breakup.

Season 2 is set in a post-pandemic world. Jules and friends continue to navigate work, love and a deeper relationship with each of themselves. Jules has the opportunity to be mentored by boss Celeste (Malin Akerman), while Stella (Shay Mitchell) decides to open a bar just for women. And yes, the Cat Lady (Beth Grant) is back to offer more sage advice to Jules.

Streaming now on Hulu

The Girl Before (HBO Max)

Much like similar airport thrillers The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window (and Netflix’s recent semi-serious spoof The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window), The Girl Before centers on a troubled woman embroiled in a mystery involving a house. And it doubles down by featuring two women who are both reeling from emotional trauma and move into an ultra-modernist house designed by an enigmatic architect.

Three years apart, Jane Cavendish (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Emma Matthew (Jessica Plummer) rent the abode from Edward Monkford (David Oyelowo), who is dealing with his own grief. Both women soon discover that something is very amiss and their dream home turns into a nightmare.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 part 2 (Paramount Plus)

Discovery returns to pick up where it left off, with the Dark Matter Anomaly (or DMA) continuing to threaten the galaxy. The Federation decided to attempt peaceful First Contact with the species that created the DMA, a proposal supported by Discovery Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). But her partner Book (David Ajala) believes they should destroy it and steals the spore drive prototype to carry out his plan. His actions will test their relationship like never before.

Meanwhile, Zora the computer is now sentient and an official member of Starfleet. Saru is back from Kaminar and may be developing a relationship with the Vulcan president. And as for Tilly? Well, maybe she’ll find a reason to leave the Academy and rejoin Discovery.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Disenchantment season 4 (Netflix)

The animated fantasy satire sends hard-drinking Princess Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) back to Dreamland to take on the role of Queen. But she’ll have to deal with her menacing mother Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan), who schemes to drag Bean to hell and marry her off to a mystery groom.

Luci the demon (Eric Andre) is stuck in heaven, while Elfo the hafling (Nat Faxon) remains the prisoner of the ogres. And war with Steamland looms on the horizon.

Streaming now on Netflix

The In Between (Paramount Plus)

The Kissing Booth star Joey King stars in a new teen romance, one that’s a bit darker and more serious than the Netflix trilogy. Tessa has bounced around foster homes for most of her life. She never thought she’d find love until meeting Skylar (Kyle Allen), a senior from a neighboring town.

But just when she’s ready to open her heart, tragedy strikes and Skylar is killed in a car accident. As she grieves, Tessa begins to believe that he is attempting to connect with her from the afterlife. She decides to try to contact him one last time, to give their love story the ending it deserves.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

The Sky Is Everywhere (Apple TV Plus)

This YA adaptation also blends romance with grief. Teen musical prodigy Lennie (Grace Kaufman) is struggling after the sudden death of her older sister and best friend Bailey. She finds some happiness in connecting with Joe (Jacques Colimon), the charismatic new guy at school.

But her continuing grief over Bailey leads Lennie to form a bond with Bailey’s devastated boyfriend, Toby (Pico Alexander). She finds herself torn between the two young men. As she navigates first love and first loss, Lennie is inspired to create a song of her own.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Homestay (Amazon Prime Video)

This mystery thriller, adapted from Eto Mori’s novel Colorful, is the first Amazon Prime Video Original from Japan. Blank is a soul chosen by the Guardian for a homestay in the body of dead high school student Makoto. After reincarnation, Blank must figure out what caused Makoto’s death.

Over the span of 100 days, Blank digs into Makoto’s life by spending time with his awkward family, best friend and school crush. What Blank finds are glimmers of light and dark within the truth.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video