11 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more

Want to know what to watch this weekend? No April Fools here — there’s a raft of new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and other streaming services. It’s a real binge-palooza up in here.

At the top of the weekend slate is Moon Knight, the latest Marvel Disney Plus series. Oscar Isaac stars as the titular hero, who must contend with multiple personalities wrestling for control over his body. For more of an April Fools vibe, check out Judd Apatow’s comedy The Bubble, which traps an action movie’s cast and crew in pandemic-induced quarantine during production.

New series making their debut include the true crime drama The Girl From Plainville, a biographical miniseries about beloved food personality Julia Child, and the Apple TV Plus thriller Slow Horses featuring Gary Oldman as a washed-up spy.

If you’re into space, you can either go the way of a rom-com with Moonshot or animated nostalgia with Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Moon Knight (Disney Plus)

Marvel’s getting weirder — and I like it. Moon Knight is the first MCU Disney Plus series to introduce a completely new lead character. Oscar Isaac gives a masterful performance as several distinct versions of the same person. We first meet him as timid, jittery museum worker Steven Grant, but later discover that he has dissociative identity disorder. His other main personality is Marc Spector, a badass mercenary and the avatar of Egyptian Khonshu.

Steven’s utter confusion mirrors the viewer’s, as we all slowly realize that he has another identity, one that gives him superhuman abilities. His discoveries (and our own) make for a thrilling, truly unexpected adventure. Who is he, really? What’s going on? I don’t know — and it’s exhilarating. As my colleague Henry T. Casey wrote in his Moon Knight review , the show is “unique, intense and utterly captivating.” It also figures to be the best Marvel show yet.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

The Bubble (Netflix)

For his latest directorial effort, Judd Apatow veers away from the more personal storytelling of 2020’s The King of Staten Island and back to a star-studded ensemble comedy in the vein of The 40-Year-Old Virgin, This Is 40 and Trainwreck. One thing that hasn’t changed is his use of family members, and The Bubble stars his frequent collaborator and wife Leslie Mann and daughter Iris Apatow.

The meta movie goes behind the scenes of filming on Cliff Beasts 6, a dinosaur-themed mega-blockbuster franchise. Production is taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the cast and crew must quarantine together in a hotel bubble. Since this is an Apatow film, it’s safe to suppose that wacky hijinks ensue.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

The true crime drama is already a massive genre and only growing by the day, as more scripted adaptations and unscripted documentaries explore real-life murders, scams and other transgressions. The Girl From Plainville tells the story of Michelle Carter, who was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for provoking boyfriend Connor Roy III to commit suicide.

Elle Fanning, so great in The Great, presents Michelle as an insecure, sometimes socially-awkward teen. Flashbacks reveal how she and Connor get together, as well as his struggles with depression. After his death, she comes across as sweet and sympathetic in her grief. But soon, the police begin investigating their text exchanges and discover a much darker side to Michelle than anyone could have suspected.

Streaming now on Hulu

Julia (HBO Max)

Julia Child is such a warm and delightful subject that it’s no wonder that she pioneered cooking shows, inspired legions of followers and was portrayed by fellow icon Meryl Streep in the movie Julie & Julia. In HBO Max’s miniseries, Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire does the honors, focusing on Child’s transition from cookbook author to television personality.

Each episode focuses on Child filming a specific installment of The French Chef, her public access show, as well as the challenges she faced in her personal life. The most difficult one is the onset of menopause, which closes the door on having children with husband, Paul (David Hyde Pierce). Nevertheless, she persisted and became a kind of mother to a generation of viewers, dishing out wisdom, humor and comfort.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

Gary Oldman headlines a dark comedy/thriller that could rightly be called Tinker Tailor Soldier Failed Spy. His Jackson Lamb is an intelligence officer who’s “gone to seed” — washed up, broken down, past his prime. He oversees Slough House, an administrative purgatory filled with other disgraced agents.

The newest “slow horse” is MI5 agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), who is exiled for botching an operation. He joins the ranks of paper pushers who try to ignore their lack of prospects and Lamb’s acidic quips. Suddenly, a hostage crisis pulls all of them back into active duty, much to the chagrin of the MI5 higher-ups.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Moonshot (HBO Max)

Space: the final frontier for a meet cute. Moonshot is a sci-fi romantic comedy, two genres that aren’t mashed up frequently. Like many other rom-coms before it, the movie’s plot essentially boils down to “enemies become lovers.”

A barista named Will (Cole Sprouse) sneaks onto a shuttle headed to his dream destination, the colony on Mars. Also on board is Ph.D student Sophie (Lana Condor), a brilliant, uptight perfectionist. Somehow, laid-back, bumbling Will manages to convince Sophie to pretend he is her boyfriend for the month-long trip. This is one love story written in the stars.

Streaming now on HBO Max

The Outlaws (Prime Video)

The BBC comedy thriller comes from the ingenious mind of Stephen Merchant (The Office, Extras, Hello Ladies, Fighting With My Family). Merchant stars in his series, as does Christopher Walken and a host of talented British actors.

The Outlaws follows seven strangers who are forced to work together to complete a court-ordered community service project in Bristol. As they clean up a derelict recreation center, they begin to connect — until the discovery of a duffel bag full of cash throws everything into chaos and makes them the target of a dangerous gang.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix)

Richard Linklater returns to animation for the first time since 2006’s A Scanner Darkly with this whimsical, utterly nostalgic revisionist take on the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing. No, Linklater’s story doesn’t try to say it never happened; rather, it was a fourth grader named Stan who got to the moon first.

Grown-up Stan (voiced by Jack Black) reflects on his childhood and the circumstances that led to his space adventure. The younger Stan (Milo Coy) is the youngest of six children living with their parents in suburban Houston. His dad works at NASA, but little does anybody know that Stan has been recruited to pilot a rocket to the moon. One small step, indeed.

Streaming now on Netflix

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney Plus)

This love letter to Broadway musicals comes in the form of a coming-of-age story that weaves in LGBTQ themes. Pittsburgh teen Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) loves musicals, an interest his father and older brother can’t understand. He dreams of seeing his name on a marquee, but experiences despair when he’s passed over as the lead of his school stage show.

When best friend Libby (Aria Brooks) informs him that a Lilo & Stitch production is holding open auditions, Nate decides to take the chance. They sneak away to New York City, but an unexpected encounter with his estranged Aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow) threatens to derail all their plans.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

How We Roll (CBS)

Pour one out for Pete Holmes’ canceled HBO show Crashing, and pour a new drink for the comedian for bouncing back with a new sitcom. How We Roll is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. When Tom is laid off from the auto plant, his wife Jen (Katie Lowes) encourages him to pivot to something completely different: professional bowling. Wouldn’t you know — he’s pretty good at it!

Holmes has built a successful career off his youth pastor shtick, which consists of a pleasant demeanor and nonthreatening, yet still funny jokes. You just can’t help rooting for such an unassuming guy. How We Roll may not knock you down with cutting edge humor, but it’s the kind of feel-good show that serves as comfort food television.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Airing Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS (via Fubo)

How to Survive a Pandemic (HBO)

Director David France makes a sort-of sequel to his Oscar-nominated 2012 documentary How to Survive Plague, which was about the early years of the AIDS epidemic. How to Survive a Pandemic chronicles, in real-time, the global effort to develop and distribute vaccines for COVID-19.

In the first half of the film, Science Magazine journalist Jon Cohen conducts interviews with experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, researchers and FDA regulators about the race to create and approve vaccines in the U.S. In the second half, Cohen traces the vaccines’ global rollout (or lack thereof).

Streaming now on HBO Max

In other entertainment news, Stranger Things season 4's first official photos tease a scary new vibe. Plus, The Bachelorette 2022 unveils the potential suitors,