We’ve reviewed side sleeper mattresses from every major brand — for most people, these are only two you need to consider

Investing in a mattress designed especially for side sleeping means you’ll instantly lower your chances of dealing with shoulder, hip or knee pain when lying on your side for hours at a time. That’s because mattresses designed for side sleeping relieve pressure across the touch points of the bed.

Our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers contains all of our top picks, but here we’re boiling it down to our two main choices that we feel would suit most side sleepers: the Helix Midnight Luxe hybrid mattress and the Nectar Premier memory foam mattress.

Both mattresses excel at pressure relief and contouring comfort, two essential features that prevent a build up of pain in your shoulders, hips and knees when sleeping on your side for hours at a time. Both options are so comfy they’re among the top recommended options in our best mattress of 2025 guide.

If you sleep on your side and are shopping for a new mattress in the Labor Day mattress sales, these are the two best options. Here’s why…

1. Helix Midnight Luxe