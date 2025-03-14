The luxury hybrid mattress I recommend to everyone drops to its joint lowest price in new Sleep Week deal

Save up to $775 on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress for Sleep Week

Helix Sleep has launched a 27% off Sleep Week sale, which means you can buy a queen Midnight Luxe for $1,732.54 at Helix Sleep from $2,373.33 when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. That's the joint-cheapest price of the year, which is an excellent deal outside of a major sale.

The Helix Midnight Luxe takes a coveted spot in our guide to the best mattresses of the year for all sleepers and budgets, thanks to its incredible pressure relief and support for side sleepers.

Its premium pillow top gives it a plush, elevated feel that side sleepers like me appreciate, but its enhanced lumbar support means it packs plenty of support for back sleepers too — which is why I recommend it to everyone I know. Helix mattress sales typically range between 20% and 25%, making this Sleep Week 2025 deal particularly decent...

Helix Midnight Luxe: twin was $1,373.33 now $1,002.54 at Helix Sleep
The Helix Midnight Luxe takes the top spot in our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers. Why? Top layers of premium foam and a plush pillow top means it delivers sigh-worthy pressure relief exactly where it's needed; across the shoulders, hips and knees. However, as the lead tester in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I felt that the Luxe was also comfortable and supportive for back sleepers, too. Monthly mattress sales usually peak at 20% for Helix, rising to 25% off during major holidays. Today’s 27% off sale matches February's Presidents' Day discount. However, that discount included a free bedding bundle too. But if you're not fussed on the extras, now is a great time to pick up a queen for $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33,) It comes with a 100-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

Why I recommend the Midnight Luxe to (nearly) everyone

There's no denying how comfortable and supportive the Midnight Luxe is for side sleepers. However, what I love about this mattress (and will use any opportunity to talk about it at length) is how supportive it is for back sleepers too.

A plush pillow top provides deep pressure relief, while the zoned lumbar support means that your spine is held in correct alignment while you sleep, which is why we rate it as one of the best mattresses for back pain. It's the unicorn of mattresses, helping bed-sharing couples find common ground that meets (and exceeds) both their sleep needs.

That said, on the rare occasion that I sleep on my stomach, I find I wake with lower back pain. That could be due to a recurrent lower back issue, but is likely due to the mattress being too soft to support the stomach sleepers. If that's you, you'll be much better off with something firmer instead, like the Helix Dusk Luxe — or check out our guide to the best mattresses for stomach sleepers for inspiration.

Nicola Appleton
Nicola Appleton
Sleep Editor

Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide, where she helps steer the mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide, including our Best Mattress for Back Pain buying guide. With a career in journalism spanning the best part of two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market. 

