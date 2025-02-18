Recreate hotel luxury at home with these extended Presidents' Day bedding deals
Saatva, Casper, Avocado and more — everything you need to recreate a 5 star hotel at home, with prices from $69
If you want to recreate five star hotel luxury at home, I've got you covered with five extended Presidents' Day bedding deals. The most impressive deal? $400 off the Saatva Classic mattress at Saatva, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,699 (was $2,099). You won't get a better deal on this bed.
The Saatva Classic is the best mattress of 2025, and our expert testing panel scored it an impressive 5/5 for its performance across support, comfort, pressure relief and more. But to create the full hotel experience, you need the best bedding to match.
We've searched the sales and found the ultimate Presidents' Day mattress sales and Presidents' Day bedding deals to refresh your bedroom and turn it into the cozy hotel room you need to fully relax.
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is a hybrid innerspring which guarantees all the above with minimal motion transfer, also making it an ideal choice for couples or restless sleepers. We rated the bed as the best luxury mattress, with the hotel-style feel being both comfy and supportive so you wake up feeling well-rested without any aches or pains. Our Saatva Classic Mattress review gave the mattress a full 5 stars for this reason. The Saatva Classic comes in three firmness levels and heights so you can customize it to suit your sleeping preferences. You can now save up to $400 off a Saatva Classic for Presidents' Day sale which drops the price of a queen down to $1,699 (was $2,099). Also enjoy the industry-best Saatva perks including a lifetime warranty, a 365-night trial and white glove delivery services.
2. Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow: from $149 from $134.10 at Casper
Pair up your top-rated mattress with the best pillow which promises a soft cooling yet supportive sleep for most sleeping positions. The Casper Hybrid Snow is a dedicated cooling pillow ideal for side and combination sleepers as its crafted from a unique blend of microfibers and ultra-soft foam with triple high-tech cooling technology: Phase Change material, CoolTouch cover and HeatDelete which wicks away moisture and prevents overheating. In our reviewer's words, the Casper Hybrid is a pillow that simply "does it all" (read the Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow review for more details). You can get this at 10% off in the current Casper Mattress Sale for Presidents' Day which means a standard size single pillow is now $134.10 (was $149). Additional benefits include a 30-night sleep trial, 1-year warranty and free shipping.
Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★1/2 (100+ reviews)
3. Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector: from $99 $69.30 at Brooklyn Bedding
A mattress protector is an underrated bedding product which can transform your sleep. While there are relatively cheaper alternatives, choosing from the best mattress protectors will help recreate that hotel feel. The Brooklyn Bedding is one of our top picks plus it's the only one you need to keep away spills, stains, bed bugs, dust mites since it's both water-resistant and hypoallergenic. Our reviewer also liked the cooling mattress protector for its fitted design and how it's more affordable than a bed topper. You can now find it at 30% off (use the code PRESDAY30) at Brooklyn Bedding which drops the MSRP of a queen to $90.30 (was $129). It also comes with 30-day returns and 3-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★1/2 (1000+ reviews)
4. Avocado Sateen Organic Cotton Sheets: from $109 $98 at Avocado
Silky bed sheets are possibly the one thing which makes us swoon over hotel rooms and these Sateen Organic Cotton set from Avocado is just what you need to recreate the feeling in your room. It features renewable organic cotton fabric in a 300-thread count weave which is not just soft and breathable but will also add a touch of elegance with its subtle lustrous sheen. It is available in three chic colors: ivory, white and clay. An Avocado Sateen Organic Cotton sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. These are now 10% off for Avocado Presidents' Day bedding sale which means a queen is priced at $125 (was $139). Also enjoy a 100-night trial and 1-year warranty too.
5. Brooklinen Down Comforter: from $199 $149 at Brooklinen
The comfort and plushness of natural down is unmatched and this Brooklinen comforter made from 100% Canadian goose and duck down delivers ultimate luxury, which is why it is one of our best comforters. The fill which is Downmark certified to be ethically sourced, comes encased in a soft cotton sateen cover with a baffle box construction to ensure it is all evenly distributed with no lumps. You can choose from three warmth levels depending on your sleeping style: lightweight (ideal for hot sleepers), all-season and ultra-warm. Grab this now at 25% off for Presidents' Day which means a twin Brooklinen Down Comforter is $149 (was $199) while a queen is priced at $224.25 (was $299).
User score: ★★★★1/2 (2,400+ user reviews)
