I’m a side sleeper and this pillow improved my sleep — now it’s 20% off for Presidents’ Day
Here’s how the Coop knee pillow alleviated my back pain and improved my sleep
The right pillow can play a huge role in getting a good night’s rest. For side sleepers, knee and body pillows can keep the spine aligned and relieve pressure around the hips and knees. I tried the Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow which is 20% off for Presidents’ Day, and I was amazed at how much my sleep improved. It's now $36 (was $45,) and I think that's a great price to achieve better sleep quality.
Like some of this year's best pillows for all sleepers, this knee pillow from Coop is fully adjustable which means you can change the firmness level and loft according to your sleeping preferences and body type. Because of this, side sleepers can enjoy the perfect loft to keep the spine aligned throughout the night. Personally, I've found my back pain has alleviated since using the pillow, and I stopped tossing and turning, allowing me to get deeper, more restful sleep, which is why I think the right pillow is just as important as investing in the best mattress for your needs.
Need other premium bedding and accessories to upgrade your sleep? Explore our Presidents’ Day bedding sale where we track the top deals on all bedding products, from pillow to weighted blankets. We're also tracking the Presidents' Day mattress deals live if you fancy a full bedroom refresh. But first, here's how the Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow has improved my sleep.
Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow
Was from: $45
Now from: $36
Saving: up to $9 at Coop Home Goods
Summary: The first thing which struck me about the Coop Knee Pillow is its ergonomic hourglass design which conforms to the shape of your knees. It is made from four CertiPUR-US certified memory foam blocks in varying thickness which, like the best mattresses for side sleepers, instantly relieves pressure from your knees, hip and spine, the major pressure points while lying on your side. You can adjust the firmness to suit your preferences by simply removing the foam inserts. This helped alleviate my backpain symptoms as it prevented me from sleeping in a position that put pressure on my spine, helping me maintain proper alignment. It comes in a breathable Lulltra (a blend of bamboo-derived viscose rayon and polyester) cover, so you don't have to worry about overheating either. The Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow is now 20% off for President's Day which drops the price from $45 to £36.
Price history: The lowest price we've seen for a Coop Knee Pillow during major sale events like Black Friday and Memorial Day is $40, which means this is the best deal we've seen so far and one well worth taking advantage of.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 5-year warranty | Fast shipping
Looking for full-body support? Try this...
Coop Original Body Adjustable Pillow: from $99 $79.20 at Coop Home Goods
Need full-body support while side sleeping? A side sleeper body pillow is an all-in-one option which means you can turn on your side hugging the pillow and rest your knees too. This 54" tall model from Coop includes an adjustable fill made of medium-firm memory foam and microfiber and comes in a similar Lulltra breathable cover as the knee pillow. You can now find this at 20% off too, which drops the MSRP from $99 to $79.20. Standard Coop benefits such as the 100-night free trial and 5-year warranty applies here too.
