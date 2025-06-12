Hot sleeper? This cooling body pillow for side sleepers is a total game-changer — now 20% off

Summer is practically here, making now a great time to invest in a cooling pillow to combat nightsweats and hot, stuffy nights. While cooling bedding can command a higher price tag, there's currently 20% off the Coop Cool+ Body Pillow at Coop Sleep Goods. That takes the price down to $135.20 from $169, which is a great price this side of simmer.

The design and composition is quite similar to the Coop Cool+, which we deem to be the best cooling pillow for all sleepers, thanks to its cooling tech and fully adjustable fill.

However, unlike conventional pillows that provide support your head and neck, body pillows help maintain a healthy sleep position, especially for side sleepers who occasionally require wrap around support for their legs and arms.

Coop Cool+ Body Pillow: was $169 now $135.20 at Coop Sleep Goods

The newly launched Coop Cool+ is the brand's latest offering for hot sleepers who require extra support while lying on their side. Sharing similarities to the Original Adjustable body pillow in terms of the design, size (both 54" long) and comfort, the Coop Cool+ is crafted to cradle your hips, knees and spine. However, the Cool+ model also offers specialized cooling elements; gel-infused plus-shaped memory foam and microfiber blend (promising 50% more breathability) and a cool-to-touch cover with heat-wicking 'ultra-breathable' liners on the inside. The current 20% discount is the first time this pillow has been on sale, dropping to from $169. It comes with standard Coop benefits which includes a 100-night trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping.

Adjustable comfort for your whole body

Coop is a popular brand known for their crowd-favorite adjustable bed pillows and the Cool+ Body Pillow is their latest launch, catering to side sleepers prone to overheating. This means you can customize the comfort and feel by simply adding or removing the memory foam and fiber fill.

While we haven't tested it yet, the 0.48 Q-max score of the cool touch cover mentioned by the brand (0.50 being the maximum), tells us that it is an absolute dream if you're looking for a cooling supportive addition to sleep better this summer.