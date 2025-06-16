Brooklyn Bedding launches new knee pillow for side sleepers with back pain — and it’s already 25% off
The new knee pillow is designed to relieve pressure relief around the lower back and hips
Brooklyn Bedding is a brand known for both its wide range of quality mattresses and premium sleep accessories, including sumptuously soft pillows. The brand has just launched a new pillow for side sleepers with back pain — an ergonomically shaped knee pillow, which is currently 25% off in the summer sale at Brooklyn Bedding.
Release date: June 2025
Sizes: Standard
Warranty: No warranty
Trial: 30 nights
This unique shape of the knee pillow is specifically designed to provide contouring pressure relief to your knees while lying on the side. Which, similarly to the best mattresses for back pain, helps maintain healthy spinal alignment during sleep.
While there are other knee pillows on the market, the Brooklyn Bedding knee pillow stands out with a breathable cover and a strap to secure it in place. Let’s take a closer look at the product specs…
Brooklyn Bedding Knee Pillow: was $132 $99 at Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding's new knee pillow is 25% off when using the discount code SUMMER25, taking the price down to $99 from $132. It's available in a standard size and comes with benefits including a 30-night sleep trial and free shipping.
Brooklyn Bedding Knee Pillow: Price
The Brooklyn Bedding Knee Pillow is available in one standard size and is priced at $132. Thanks to the current summer sale, there's 25% off with the code SUMMER25, which brings the price down to $99.
While this pillow is on the pricier side compared to other knee pillows on the market (the Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow is $45 at Coop Sleep Goods, while the Sleep Number knee pillow is just $29.99 at Sleep Number), frequent Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales means you'll never have to pay full MSRP.
The new knee pillow comes with a generous 30-night sleep trial and free shipping.
Brooklyn Bedding Knee Pillow: Features
The new Brooklyn Bedding Knee Pillow is crafted from a single slab of high-density foam which is designed to prevent a buildup of pressure around your knees, hips and lower back. Meanwhile, the targeted leg elevation is designed to help ease joint tension and boost circulation.
How is it different from a regular bed pillow? It's ergonomically shaped to cushion your knees while lying on your side, which in turn help maintain healthy spinal alignment and sleep posture. That's why side sleepers, pregnant people and those with lower back pain will benefit from an orthopedic knee pillow.
The Brooklyn Bedding Knee Pillow comes equipped with a strap to secure it in place, even if you're prone to shifting positions during sleep. However, one potential disadvantage is that it only includes a single block of foam, so you do not have the option to customize the firmness to your preference.
While this is different to other knee pillows we have tested before, customisable firmness for your knees might not make a huge amount of difference to your comfort.
The Brooklyn Bedding knee pillow comes in a breathable and easily washable Tencel fabric cover, which makes it a perfect choice for hot sleepers or those who struggle with stuffiness or overheating in summer.
