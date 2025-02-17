Helix's new mattress topper is already 27% off in Presidents' Day sales — here's why couples will love it
The Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper makes your side of the bed firmer or softer than your partner's
In today's Presidents' Day sale, Helix has launched a unique new mattress topper that offers both firm and soft comfort for couples with different firmness preferences — and it's already on sale. Right now, you can save 27% on the Dual Comfort Mattress Topper with code TOMS27 at Helix, bringing a queen down to $364.09 (was $498.75).
Helix is a luxury sleep brand behind some of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide, but the brand is vying for a place in this year's best mattress toppers guide with this dual-sided mattress topper. What makes this topper's design stand out is its left side is soft while its right side is firm, making it ideal for couples who have different body types or sleep positions. While the Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper is in the premium price bracket, we feel its unique split design (plus its cover made from ultra-cooling GlacioTex fabric) justifies the price.
Now is also the best time to buy. With the Presidents' Day mattress deals soon to be over, we suspect the discount will revert back to the standard 20% soon, so our exclusive 27% off code will guarantee you the cheapest price.
Helix Dual Layer Comfort Mattress Topper: queen was $498.75 now $364.09 with code TOMS27 at Helix
The Helix Dual Mattress Topper has only just launched and already we suspect this is the cheapest price we'll see. While there's currently a Helix mattress sale for Presidents' Day that takes 25% off the topper (taking a queen to $374.07), our exclusive code TOMS27 gets you a queen for $364.09 instead. This discount still places the mattress topper in the luxury price category, but we feel its unique soft and firm design (for couples who want their side of the bed to be softer or firmer) justifies the cost. Benefits include 100-night sleep trial and a one-year warranty.
Or consider these cheaper alternatives...
ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux: queen was $254.95 now $189.95 at ViscoSoft
In our Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review, testers found this pillow-top mattress topper to be comfortable for side sleepers but supportive enough for back sleepers. It also has great motion isolation, so you won't feel a partner's movements if they're a restless sleeper. A 25% topper discount means a 3" queen is $189.95, while a 4" queen is $199.95 (was $264.95). Extras include a 90-night sleep trial and a five year warranty.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (2,100+ reviews)
Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper: queen was $288 now $245 at Puffy
The Puffy Deluxe comes in two firmness levels (Firm or Soft), but we found the Firm to provide enough comfort when we tested it for our Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper review. We also found it to be comfortable in all positions, so you and your partner should be happy even if you sleep differently. It also stays securely in place on top of the bed thanks to its fitted sheet design - perfect if you or your partner is a restless sleeper. Extras include a generous lifetime warranty and 101-night sleep trial.
Our review:★★★★½
User score: ★★★★★ (650+ reviews)
Leesa Mattress Topper: queen was $299 now $224 at Leesa
The Leesa Mattress Topper should be great for couples as it's designed for all body types and sleep positions, while its breathable knit cover is designed to keep hot sleepers cool. It's now $224 thanks to a 25% sale on Leesa accessories. Benefits include a 30-nigth sleep trial, a one-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.
User score:★★★★½ (20+ reviews)
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health, interviewing a wide array of mattress and sleep experts to create well-informed articles about important topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders (from sleep apnea to night terrors), lucid dreaming, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing mattress topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and takes the lead on all content related to fiberglass-free mattresses for a clean, non-toxic sleep.
I'm a bed tester with back pain — 3 mattress topper deals I'd actually buy this Presidents' Day
Saatva's mattress toppers are never on sale — 3 Presidents' Day deals I'd shop instead this weekend