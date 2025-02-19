Helix launches anti-sleep divorce cooling mattress topper for couples with different sleep needs

Helix has just released a new mattress topper designed to provide cooling comfort for couples with different firmness preferences. At 3" thick, the Dual Comfort Mattress Topper is is made from both firm high-density foam and softer memory foam.

Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper Release date: February 2025

Sizes: 3 (queen, king, and Cal king)

Warranty: One year

Trial: 100 nights

Two of Helix's luxury mattresses feature in our best mattress of the year guide and the Dual Comfort Mattress Topper will give you a taste of the brand's signature comfort and support for less. It's the second in Helix's line-up of mattress toppers (the first being the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper).

The Dual Comfort Mattress Topper has a unique design that makes it stand out from the best mattress toppers on the market: Its left side is soft while it's right side is firm. This means that couples with different body types, sleep positions, and firmness preferences can individualize their side of the bed.

The firm side is made from high-density quick response foam while the soft side is made from pressure-relieving copper-infused memory foam. The topper also features a base layer of high-density foam and a cool-to-the-touch cover with anchor straps.

Price-wise, the Dual Comfort Mattress Topper sits in the premium tier, but you can already save 27% on the Dual Comfort Mattress Topper at Helix when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout, reducing a queen size to $364.09 (was $498.75). You'll also get free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial and a one-year warranty.

Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper: queen was $498.75 now $364.09 with code TOMS27 at Helix

There's currently an extended Presidents' Day Helix mattress sale that takes 25% off the topper (taking a queen to $374.07), but our exclusive code TOMS27 gets you a queen for $364.09 instead. Benefits include a 100-night sleep trial and a one-year warranty.

Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper: Price

As it's made for couples, the Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper only comes in three sizes: queen, king, and California king. Here's the MSRPs of the Dual Comfort Mattress Topper:

Dual Comfort Mattress Topper queen: $498.75

$498.75 Dual Comfort Mattress Topper king: $561.25

$561.25 Dual Comfort Mattress Topper Cal king: $561.25

As the Dual Comfort Mattress Topper uses quality cooling fabric and a unique dual-sided design, it's a luxury mattress topper with a luxury price tag. However, it's the same price as the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper and over $832 cheaper than a queen-sized Helix Midnight (Helix's cheapest mattress).



For most cooling mattress toppers, the average sale price is around $375, so the current sale price of the Dual Comfort is pretty standard. However, there are cooling mattress toppers available at a cheaper price. For example, the MOLECULE CopperWELL Topper is usually sold at MSRP for $249.99, but keep in mind that this topper doesn't have a dual-sided design and has no cover or anchor straps (something we talk about in our MOLECULE CopperWELL Mattress Topper review).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Helix Sleep)

Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper: Features

The Dual Comfort Mattress Topper differs from the entries in our best memory foam mattress toppers guide thanks to its two-firmness-levels-in-one design. The individualized comfort is found in the top layer, with the left side made from soft Copper Gel Memory Foam (for pressure relief and comfort) and the right made from firm Quick Response Foam (for spinal alignment and more support).

Below this layer is a base of high-density foam to boost the durability of the topper and provide support to all kinds of sleepers and sleep preferences. Meanwhile, the cover is made from heat-dissipating GlacioTex, a cool-to-the-touch fabric that we know is ultra cooling from testing mattresses, bed toppers, and bedding with this material. The cover also includes anchor straps to securely attach the topper to your mattress and prevent shifting.