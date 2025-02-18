Last chance! Get $400 off the Saatva Classic in the extended Presidents' Day sale
There's still $400 off the Classic in the extended Saatva Presidents' Day deal — but won't be live for much longer
Saatva has extended their Presidents’ Day sale, which means there’s still time to get $400 off the Saatva Classic at Saatva, which is a deal we only ever see during major sale events.
The Classic tops our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets, thanks to its luxurious build quality and overall comfort and support. There’s still $400 off all sizes of the Classic in the extended Presidents’ Day mattress sales — but this Saatva Presidents’ Day sale won’t be live for long.
The next time we expect to see prices drop this low will be in Memorial Day in late May, making right now one of the best times to buy this handcrafted mattress.
Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
We rate this mattress as the best hybrid mattress in the world on the strength of its performance during our our Saatva Classic mattress review. It’s made up of 5 luxury layers including a euro-pillow top for extra pressure relief (great for side sleepers) and a high-density memory foam lumbar crown (great for back sleepers.) Alongside this, the individually wrapped coils as well as the base coil unit provide excellent responsive support, and all of the layers work together to minimize motion isolation and maximize edge support. A queen usually sells for $2,099, but this Saatva mattress sale sees the lowest price of the year with $400 off taking it down to $1,699. You won’t get a better deal than this, which is why we think it’s well worth taking advantage of as soon as possible. Also expect free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)
Why I recommend the Saatva Classic to everyone I know
With three different firmness levels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm) to choose from, The Saatva Classic accommodates all sleeping positions. Side sleepers, opt for the Plush Soft if you like to sink into your bed or the Luxury Firm if you like enough ‘give’ to ease pressure but still sleep on top of the mattress.
Back sleepers, Luxury Firm or Firm options will both provide enough support to keep your spine aligned while still delivering on the signature Saatva luxury feel. In fact, we rated it as the number one best luxury mattress of the year. Stomach sleepers will want the Firm surface to ensure their hips don’t sink too deeply, causing strain on the spine. You can also choose between two different heights: 11.5” and 14.5” to suit your personal preference.
Aside from this, the design of the Saatva Classic is incredibly well thought out, which means no matter how you sleep, you’ll feel the support from the bed. The high-density foam rails mean you can rely on the edges of the mattress for just as much support as the surface, and the motion isolation from the individually wrapped coils make it the best mattress for couples.
Considering just how well this mattress performs, the price tag isn’t eye-watering, especially with this extended Presidents’ Day deal. The perks are also industry leading, so you can get your old mattress removed and your new one set up with Saatva’s white glove delivery, as well as a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
