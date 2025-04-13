Sleep is vital if you want to be on top of your game, which is probably why the rich and famous invest so much time and money into theirs.

Case in point: actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to promote Sleep Training for Grown-Ups, her new three-part video series created in collaboration with Westin Hotels, which explores how we can sleep better.

In the interview, the Goop founder shared some great sleep knowledge that I, as a sleep writer and mattress tester, have been writing about for years – from nappuccinos to sleep myths .

I think everybody should make an investment to get the best quality mattress that they feel comfortable getting Gwyneth Paltrow

The film star also dispensed a piece of sleep advice that both I and my fellow testers wholeheartedly agree with.

“I think everybody should make an investment to get the best quality mattress that they feel comfortable getting,” Paltrow told the magazine.

However, the lifestyle guru then shared what she defines as a “best quality mattress”.

“Especially one that’s not going to off-gas chemicals and that’s as natural as possible,” she continued. “We spend a third of our lives on our mattress, so it’s worth having something really comfortable and even luxurious and also non-toxic.”

Now, I think she’s absolutely right to say that natural, non-toxic mattresses are a worthy investment. They’re eco-friendly, long-lasting, and resistant to a lot of allergens. On the other hand, their sustainable, premium materials make natural mattresses incredibly expensive.

So, is there a way to buy a “best quality mattress” that doesn’t have a luxury price tag or boast pricey, all-natural materials? Yes, and I’ll explain how.

Do we really need a luxury, non-noxic mattress?

In short, no. If you take a look at this year’s best mattress guide, you’ll probably notice something. That’s right, none of them are all-natural or organic.

Don’t get me wrong, we’ve tested a wide range of great natural mattresses for our best organic mattress guide, but these sustainable and durable mattresses are usually in the premium price bracket.

You also have to be careful about which organic mattress you choose, as many organic mattresses use natural latex, which is not only unsuitable for those with a latex allergy but is also not the best material for lightweight side sleepers who need extra cushioning for their shoulders and hips.

So, why is Paltrow saying we should all invest in one? Well, let's unpack her quote. When she describes her ideal mattress as one that’s not going to “off-gas chemicals”, she’s referring to off-gassing (that distinct, new mattress smell that emanates from memory foam).

In my time as a tester, I’ve unboxed many hybrid mattresses with memory foam ( memory foam mattresses aren’t toxic , FYI) and, while the scent can be a little unpleasant, it’s completely harmless and usually fades away in a few hours if you open a window.

She also mentions that a comfortable mattress should ideally be “luxurious and also non-toxic”. First of all, there’s a key difference between luxury mattresses and organic mattresses.

Most organic mattresses are luxury mattresses, but the best luxury mattresses are not always organic.

Also, if you need a non-toxic mattress, most good-quality mattresses are completely safe even if they don’t have an all-natural design — and some even sit in the budget price bracket.



Basically, if you want a mattress with safe materials you need to check two things: that the mattress uses a non-fiberglass flame barrier and CertPUR-US certified foam.

And the good news is that mattresses with these two features are available for a wide range of budgets.

How much should a mattress cost?

Mattress price points are diverse, which can make it difficult to know how much to spend on one.

For example, the average sale price of a queen-sized mattress in the premium price bracket is $1,847.60, but a queen mattress in the budget price tier has a typical sale price of $349.

This price gap is huge, with a natural mattress typically costing $1,665 for a queen when on sale.

When it comes to most luxury and eco-luxury brands, you’re not only paying for durable, premium materials and quality designs, but also the big name attached to it, such as Tempur-Pedic or Saatva.

But even if we steer clear of the premium brands, mattresses aren’t cheap. So, if you’re looking for a good mattress that is under $99 or less for a queen, I have some bad news: there is no such thing as a good cheap mattress under $100 .

Think about it. Your mattress will need to be used every night (bar trips and sleepovers) for the next seven to 10 years, so you need to look at your mattress as an investment.

That said, there are plenty of great mattresses under $1,000 for a queen. There’s even a lot of comfortable and supportive beds that are under $500 for a queen in our best cheap mattress guide.



That said, not all affordable mattresses are of good quality, with some being kind to your wallet but not to your sleep and comfort. That’s why it’s important to know how to buy a budget mattress and get it right .

3 things to look for when buying a quality mattress on a small budget

If you’re looking for a “best-quality mattress” on a non-celebrity budget, you should make sure to check each potential budget-friendly mattress for these three things:

1. Check if their fiberglass free

Every mattress needs a flame retardant, as set out by the Consumer Product Safety Commission's Standard For The Flammability of Mattress Sets . However, some cheaper mattresses use fiberglass as a cheap fire barrier. Why is this a problem?

Well, fiberglass in mattresses have become controversial in recent years due to the health risks it imposes if a mattress’s cover is damaged and people are exposed to the fiberglass inside.

Luckily, fiberglass in mattresses are becoming less common, with brands turning to safer alternatives.

While natural and luxury beds turn to organic materials, such as organic wool, for flame retardants, budget mattresses use flame barriers that are cheaper than organic wool but safer than fibreglass.



For example, budget sleep brand Zinus now use a carbon-rayon sleeve as flame retardant, and Siena mattresses contain rayon instead of fiberglass, too.

Both brands received praise for their respective mattresses’ comfort and support in our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review and Siena memory foam mattress review .

2. Check the thickness

We go into more detail about choosing mattress height in our guide to how thick a mattress should be , but the general rule is that a mattress should be no thinner than 10” thick.

This is standard mattress height as it supports most adults and sleep styles.

A lot of dirt-cheap mattresses are around 6” to 8” deep, which is incredibly slim and will most likely only support kids under 12 and very petite adults.

I suggest only buying a mattress that short if it’s intended for temporary use only or as a guest bed.

3. Check the firmness level

And last but not least, always choose the mattress firmness level that’s right for your body weight, sleep position and whether you share a bed.

You can look at our in-depth guide to how firm a mattress should be , but here’s a quick summary: back and stomach sleepers need firm to medium-firm support for optimal back and hip support, while side sleepers need a medium-firm to medium-plush so their shoulders and hips are cushioned.

Meanwhile, those who weigh over 250lbs will need something firmer than those with an average weight, and lightweight sleepers under 130lbs will need something softer.