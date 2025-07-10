Ignore the back to school checklists — this is the one thing your kid really needs to sleep well at college

Heading to college? Dorm room beds are notoriously just a step up from lying on the floor so take advantage of the Prime Day deals and save your sleep with the Siena Essential mattress now from $119 at Amazon.

Research has shown good sleep helps you learn and while the best mattresses we've tested might be beyond a student budget, a new bed chosen for your needs can help you achieve quality sleep (and maybe even higher grades, although a mattress alone can't replace studying.)

I've searched thousands of Amazon listings and in my opinion, the best Prime Day mattress deals 2025 are on budget beds. That's good news for college students — these twin XL mattress deals are perfect for your dorm room.

2. EGOHOME 10" Memory Foam Mattress: twin XL was $153.50 now $139.87 at Amazon

We recently tested a couple of EGOHOME mattresses and this budget brand has impressed us with the overall quality at a low price. While we haven't tried the 10" model, our EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress review team praised the pressure relief of this all-foam design. The best memory foam mattresses cushion the body where you press into the bed, so we think this is a good choice for side sleepers. $139.87 for a twin XL isn't an unusual deal from EGOHOME but it's still an impressive price, particularly if you want to get the most out of your money. User score: ★★★★½ (1,600+ reviews)