Ignore the back to school checklists — this is the one thing your kid really needs to sleep well at college
Sleep better and learn faster with these twin XL mattresses under $150
Heading to college? Dorm room beds are notoriously just a step up from lying on the floor so take advantage of the Prime Day deals and save your sleep with the Siena Essential mattress now from $119 at Amazon.
Research has shown good sleep helps you learn and while the best mattresses we've tested might be beyond a student budget, a new bed chosen for your needs can help you achieve quality sleep (and maybe even higher grades, although a mattress alone can't replace studying.)
I've searched thousands of Amazon listings and in my opinion, the best Prime Day mattress deals 2025 are on budget beds. That's good news for college students — these twin XL mattress deals are perfect for your dorm room.
1. Siena 8" Memory Foam Mattress: twin XL was $189.99 now $149 at Amazon
Siena is responsible for the best cheap mattress we've tested and if you want a bed to see you through college and beyond, I recommend checking out the Siena 10" Memory Foam Mattress from $149 at Amazon. But if your budget is too tight, the 8" Siena should deliver similar support and comfort, if slightly less longevity and pressure relief. Still, we predict it should keep you snoozing through undergrad. And with a twin XL only $149, it's easy on the wallet. Plus, you get a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★½ (700+ reviews)
2. EGOHOME 10" Memory Foam Mattress: twin XL was $153.50 now $139.87 at Amazon
We recently tested a couple of EGOHOME mattresses and this budget brand has impressed us with the overall quality at a low price. While we haven't tried the 10" model, our EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress review team praised the pressure relief of this all-foam design. The best memory foam mattresses cushion the body where you press into the bed, so we think this is a good choice for side sleepers. $139.87 for a twin XL isn't an unusual deal from EGOHOME but it's still an impressive price, particularly if you want to get the most out of your money.
User score: ★★★★½ (1,600+ reviews)
3. Novilla 10" Memory Foam Mattress: twin XL was $146.73 now $129.99 at Amazon
I often spot Novilla among the best selling mattresses on Amazon and this budget-brand has plenty of affordable picks for anyone heading to college. My top choice is the 10" Memory Foam Mattress, now $129.99 for a twin XL on Amazon (was $146.73.) That's the cheapest it's been in a while and it comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. At 10" thick it's deep enough to support adult bodies and the shaped foam layer enhances breathability, to help you sleep cooler.
User score: ★★★★★ (100+ reviews)
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
