I've shopped every Prime Day — here's the Amazon deals I recommend from Samsung, Nintendo, Adidas and more

It's that time of year again. Amazon Prime Day 2025 starts on Tuesday, July 8. However, rather than 48 hours of Prime Day deals — this year Amazon is super-charging its sale with four full days of discounts.

As a fellow Prime member, I've shopped all 10 Prime Day events and I plan to shop this year's event as well. Yes, there are a lot of deals worth skipping, but generally speaking, Prime Day is an excellent time to shop. I've been covering retail holidays for 18 years and along with the entire Tom's Guide team we're hand-picking the best Prime Day deals on the devices we've tested, recommend, or would buy with our own money.

For example, if you're looking to upgrade your Alexa-powered device, Prime Day is when you want to do it. Right now Amazon has its line of Alexa-powered devices on sale from $12. As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice Blink Outdoor 4 for just $39. That's 50% off and an all-time price low for this device.

Training for a race this summer? Below you'll find running shoes that our fitness team has hand-picked. (I'm an Asics fan and love this Asics running shoe sale from $79). Need a new TV for your Switch 2? Our TV editors have chosen the TV deals they'd get with their own money.

All this to say that practically every Prime Day deal listed below has either been tested or recommended by someone on the Tom's Guide staff. So stay tuned to this live blog as we sort out the best deals happening now through July 11.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering retail holidays for 18 years, which means I've shopped all 10 Prime Day events. While it's true that Prime Day is a great time to score deals, it's also true that there are a lot of bland deals. So whether you're looking for the best laptop deal or shopping for your first OLED TV, I'm here to help you find the best Prime Day deals over the next few days. I'll be listing deals on devices the Tom's Guide staff owns, recommends, or would spend their own money on.

^ Back to top

My favorite early Prime Day deals

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. The site features aggressive deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. As part of their Prime Day deals, you can get New Balance apparel from $5.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but today's Prime deals are slashing the prices of various sets. You can find deals on everything from Disney to Star Wars as well discounts on generic sets.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Blueair Air Purifiers: deals from $88 @ Amazon

I've been using a Blueair air purifier for the past few months and it's been an excellent addition to my apartment. It includes HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% of airborne particles. It also boasts a quiet operation and app connectivity. This allows you to control your settings wherever you are. What's more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room. Even the newly-launched Blue Signature models (pictured) are on sale now.

^ Back to top

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Cushionnaire sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this summer but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now up to 40% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured).

New Balance sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles and athletic apparel. Whether you're looking for a training shoe, a casual pair of sneakers or some new fitness clothing, there's a little something for everyone in the New Balance sale.

Brooks Ghost 16 (Women’s): was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands.

^ Back to top

Amazon devices

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $59 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139 now $69 at Amazon Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. The 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $159 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Ring Alarm 14-piece kit: was $329 now $198 at Amazon If you're looking for a Ring alarm kit without the doorbell, then the 14-piece kit (suitable for 2-4 bed homes) is worth checking out. You can save $80 off the usual price, and comes complete with two keypads, one base station, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender.

^ Back to top

TVs

Insignia 32" F20 1080p Fire TV: was $169 now $79 at Amazon This sub-$100 1080p TV fits perfectly in smaller spaces, like a dorm room or bedroom, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control.

Insignia 55" F50 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $189 at Amazon Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $313 now $249 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $599 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $899 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the US Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Samsung 50" QN90D Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $997 at Amazon Yes, it's expensive for a 50-inch TV, but the Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs around. Its high-level performance and rich set of features make it a versatile pick, as its just as good for casual viewing as it is for everyday gaming. It comes with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, a built-in smart platform with Tizen OS, and an elegant design.

Hisense 65" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $2,199 now $997 at Amazon It's not every day you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 at Amazon The Samsung S90F OLED TV is an enticing new entry, offering 144Hz refresh rate on one of Samsung's best upscaling processers. It also has Tizen OS, which is built with tons of free channels not to mention several cloud gaming services, and a full Gaming Hub for all your settings in one place. The S90F also has tons of AI baked into it, like an AI Sound Pro that boosts audio dramatically.

Panasonic 65" Z95A 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $1,997 at Amazon The Z95A is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

Samsung The Frame Pro (LS03FW): was $2,197 now $1,947 at Amazon The Frame Pro has arrived, instantly marked as one of Samsung's most exciting new TVs that blends the framed artistry you might see in a museum with the tech of one of the finest Mini-LED panels. When shut off, the Frame Pro turns into all kinds of varied art you can sift through, which includes over 3,000 pieces in its Art Store. It's also built on Tizen OS, which gives you access to tons of games through a variety of gaming services.

^ Back to top

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon The new Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 5.8mm profile, which is 31% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has a 200MP main camera with 10x digital zoom and a 12MP front camera with 85-degree FOV. In our Galaxy S25 Edge review, we called it a svelte phone that offers the same One UI 7 experience and Galaxy AI features found on the S25 Ultra. Just keep in mind you'll need to charge it during the day as its battery life only hit 12 hours and 24 minutes in our testing. This deal gets you the 512GB model for just $999, which is cheaper than the 256GB model at $1,099.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and a 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called this the "ultimate Android phone" and said it "takes AI on phones to the next level."

^ Back to top

Outdoors

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $24 at Amazon This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.

Coleman Utopia Breeze Lightweight Beach Chair: was $50 now $31 at Amazon This lightweight beach chair by Coleman folds up and comes with a bag for easy carrying. Plus, it features a seat back pocket and cup holder to hold your clothes, drinks and other beach gear. A relaxed back rest with full seat support makes this beach chair the one to buy — especially for just $31.