How to scan QR codes on Samsung Galaxy S22

Scanning QR codes with your Samsung Galaxy S22 is easy once you know how. The Galaxy S22 has two ways to scan QR codes. One is done directly through the camera app like many other phones. The other way is through a built-in function which is designed only to scan QR codes.

Since QR codes are basically links, you can choose to visit the website they direct to, or even copy the address in case you want to save it or send it to someone. There has been an uptick in QR code usage in the past couple of years, especially in restaurants, so knowing how to scan them is quite beneficial.

Learn two different ways to scan QR codes with your Galaxy S22 here.

How to scan QR codes on Galaxy S22

First up is the camera method, the simpler of the two.

1. Open your camera app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Aim your phone directly at the QR code, making sure to center it as best you can.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If your phone seems unable to scan, check your Settings in the top left corner by tapping the gear icon. Make sure the Scan QR codes option is toggled on.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. You will be shown the website address or app to which the QR code navigates. Tap on this to confirm.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The second option for scanning QR codes with the Galaxy S22 is to use the QR code reader.

1. Swipe down twice to access the Quick Settings menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Swipe left to access the second set of icons and tap on Scan QR code. (You may have to swipe over to the second page.)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Line up the QR code you want to scan within the grey borders.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. You will be shown the website address or app to which the QR code navigates. You will have options to visit the site or copy the web address.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

