You might be wondering how to take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy S22. Trust us, this is a really easy thing to do. Before you know it, you’ll be sharing all kinds of screenshots with your friends and family.

A screenshot is, simply put, a capture of your screen that is then saved as a picture on your phone’s photo gallery. It can be a time-saver when needing to capture lists, images, or instructions among other things.

There are several ways to take screenshots on the Galaxy S22, all of which are fairly quick and easy. You can even utilize a hands-free method with voice commands. Here, we cover three ways to start taking screenshots on your device.

How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S22

The first procedure utilizes the buttons on the right side of the phone.

1. Press the power & volume down button at the same time. (Do not hold them down, or you will bring up the power menu.)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. When you release, you will see a brief flash on the screen and a thumbnail of your screenshot will appear across the bottom of your display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another way to take a screenshot is by using the side of your palm to swipe the screen.

1. Lay the edge of your palm on the left side of the screen and quickly swipe across to the right.

2. When you release, you will see a brief flash on the screen and a thumbnail of your screenshot will appear across the bottom of your display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For a hands-free method, you can simply ask Assistant or Bixby.

1. If you have voice commands enabled, ask Assistant or Bixby to take a screenshot.

For Assistant, say “Hey, Google, take a screenshot.”

For Bixby, hold the power button and say “Take a screenshot.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. When you release, you will see a brief flash on the screen and a thumbnail of your screenshot will appear across the bottom of your display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

